GRAND BLANC — Tournament officials announced Saturday that volunteer registration for the fourth annual Ally Challenge is now open at theallychallenge.com/volunteers.
The 2021 Ally Challenge is scheduled for the week of Aug. 23-29 at historic Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.
Volunteers have a variety of different areas available from which to choose. A description ofis available at theallychallenge.com/volunteers.
All volunteers receive a uniform (consisting of a golf shirt and visor or cap), a commemorative pin, meals for each day they work and an official tournament credential. In addition, all volunteers are invited to attend a catered post-tournament party immediately following play Aug. 29. To cover the cost of the volunteer package there is a fee of $45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.