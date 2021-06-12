SAGINAW — Spring Lake’s Anna Kramer has her undergraduate degree, but she isn’t finished with college. She’s headed back to the University of Indianapolis in the fall to back things up with a graduate degree in strategic leadership and design.
She is also the returning defending champion and by design will strategically lead the field in the 105th Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship Monday through Friday at Saginaw Country Club.
“It would be awesome to back it up,” she said of her win last summer at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.
Kramer, 22, has been stroke play medalist two years running in the championship and last year was pushed to the final hole only once in match play on her way to victory. She topped 2018 champion Kerri Parks of Flushing in the finals.
“It was quite an accomplishment,” Kramer said in reflection. “I played so well and I hope to play great this year, too. I really like the golf course and I’m looking forward to playing there again.”
Saginaw Country Club hosted the 101st Women’s Amateur in 2017 and Kramer was a round of 16 victim of the eventual champion, Aya Johnson of Muskegon.
Saginaw Country Club head golf professional Chad Boyce said the members of the historic club that dates to 1898 couldn’t wait to host again.
“It’s kind of why we have stayed on the radar with the GAM by hosting other tournaments the last few years,” he said.
The classic lines of the course date to the first nine holes (front nine) being developed in 1898 by Charles H. Davis, a devotee of the game who purchased a farm and built a course. By 1902 the club had 100 members. The second nine, which was called the “new course,” formally opened in 1912 and was designed by Tom Bendelow. Bendelow is famous for his design of the Medinah Country Club courses in suburban Chicago, as well as Birmingham Country Club and The Jewel on Mackinac Island.
Saginaw CC’s course was remodeled in the 1960s, and Michigan golf course architect Jerry Matthews remodeled parts of the course again in 1983. The current clubhouse dates to 1969. A landmark bridge over Gratiot Avenue connects the two nines.
This will be the third time the club serves as host of the Women’s Amateur. The first time was 102 years ago in 1919. Lucille Desenberg of Kalamazoo, who won the championship four times, won for a third consecutive year.
Emme Lantis, a Durand High School graduate, is among the players in the field. Lantis will open play Monday at 10:40 a.m. on hole 1, along with Hayden Riley and Logan Potts.
