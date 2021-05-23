Downsizing is a term often used to describe how businesses react to the ever-changing landscape of competitiveness; it’s either get smaller and smarter or fall behind and go away.
But, in this crazy world where up is down and down is up, an interesting rebirth of outdoor activities, such as hunting for food and sustenance, has been rediscovered. It means more revenue through excise taxes on firearms and ammo to help wildlife via the American model of conservation.
However, just as more and more Americans are being acquainted with their roots, one anti-hunting group — the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) — wants to continue its assault on our freedoms and sensibilities. For years, this group of activists has led the charge against hunting at every turn, but a recent ruling by a federal judge relative to the use of lead ammunition has dealt it a major setback.
Safari Club International (SCI) has successfully defended a lawsuit brought by anti-hunting groups attempting to ban lead ammunition in Arizona’s Kaibab National Forest.
That lawsuit, aimed to restrict hunting access on the twisted grounds of a federal environmental law violation, has bounced around the courts for the last several years. In April 2021, however, a federal judge sided with SCI and the National Rifle Association (NRA) by allowing the use of lead ammunition, as provided by Arizona law.
“This ruling not only preserves the freedom to hunt in an accurate, cost effective and accessible way, but it also upholds state authority in the regulation of ammunition use on Forest Service lands,” said Laird Hamberlin, CEO of SCI. “And it is yet another SCI win against anti-hunting groups seeking to destroy our hunting heritage.”
The case is part of a long-running series of lawsuits brought by the CBD that has challenged the use of lead ammunition in the Kaibab National Forest. CBD has claimed the U.S. Forest Service violates the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), a federal solid waste law, by allowing the use of lead ammo for hunting. Although this law is typically applied to manufacturing and industrial sites, CBD has tried to expand its reach to cover lead ammo left behind in gut piles, arguing that the leftover solid waste has negatively impacted populations of the California condor, which is listed under the Endangered Species Act.
Arizona law permits the use of lead bullets. The CBD cases have been an obvious attempt to diminish state law and move more control to federal regulation. However, the federal government has no authority over ammunition use on the state level, and the judge’s decision affirms that the RRCA - a law intended for industrial waste — cannot be convoluted to limit hunting access.
As SCI has always maintained, hunters should be free to choose alternatives to lead ammunition. While it is commonly understood that excessive lead exposure can be harmful, there is insufficient research and data to show that hunting with lead ammunition can hurt habitat, wildlife, or humans eating game meat harvested with lead ammunition.
California banned the use of lead ammunition in 2007 for hunting big game in the California condor zone. Despite 99-percent hunter compliance, the ban has failed to reduce lead poisoning in condors. Industrial lead compounds, which are much different from the metallic lead used in ammunition, are most likely responsible for many of the lead poisonings falsely attributed to lead ammunition.
Hunters and target shooters are the largest supporters of conservation through excise taxes levied on ammunition, firearms and hunting equipment by the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, which has generated billions in funding for wildlife conservation programs. And, it is these funds that groups like CBD would like to get their hands on through court-awarded victories – in essence, taking away essential habitat and conservation funding for the animals it purports to protect.
