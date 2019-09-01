I
n a position statement dated Aug. 1, the Boone and Crockett Club has published its interpretation of fair chase as it relates to baiting and hunting.
“Over the past 132 years, the Club has helped to eliminate unsportsmanlike practices,” said Timothy C. Brady, president of the Boone and Crockett Club. “Chasing game rendered helpless in deep snow, spotlighting, driving game into lakes, or using aircraft to locate or herd game then landing to hunt them were all commonplace at one time. The Club was the first organization to recognize these practices as both unsustainable and unethical.”
My Merriam Webster’s dictionary defines fair as “open to legitimate pursuit” and keeping this in mind is necessary to understand why it is a lawful practice in some jurisdictions, including those of Michigan.
We must also understand that hunting is the primary mechanism by which authorities manage populations of game species.
The many decades of decision-making by state, provincial, and wildlife authorities, based on regional needs and local traditions, have led to the most successful system of wildlife management in the world.
Game management objectives primarily focus on maintaining healthy, sustainable, and socially acceptable populations.
Once the decision has been made that baiting is legal, whether to use bait or not is a matter of personal choice. The Club defines Fair Chase as “the ethical, sportsmanlike, and lawful pursuit and taking of any free-ranging wild, big game animal in a manner that does not give the hunter an improper or unfair advantage over the game animals.”
This definition is based on the meaning of “fair” that relates to legitimate, genuine, or appropriate given the circumstances.
Where an increased harvest of a particular species needs to occur or where positive identification of size or sex is a legal requirement, baiting is “appropriate given the circumstances” and does not violate Fair Chase principles.
The Club has also found that hunting over or near agricultural fields does not constitute baiting.
Crops that provide food for people, livestock, or to produce other goods, tend to have an ancillary effect of providing food and cover for wildlife.
Hunters may be able to find game more easily in those locations, but this is not considered to be a violation of Fair Chase. If a person plants crops specifically to attract a certain game species (often referred to as food plots) for hunting purposes, the Club maintains it is up to each wildlife agency to determine if such actions are legal, or considered baiting.
Feeding wildlife in general can also concentrate normally free-ranging animals, leading to the spread of disease (such as CWD in whitetail deer).
These are facts that cannot be ignored by wildlife managers, because a foundational principle of management practices is to promote sustainable use.
Although baiting in Michigan is being curtailed in many jurisdictions because of its effect in spreading disease, is it really fair to the animals to continue the practice?
The question of whether baiting is fair relative to the pursuit of game may become a moot point in the near future in our state, as we continue to ban the practice more as CWD cases grow.
It appears to be the proper direction for sustainability.
