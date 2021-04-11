Michigan’s wild turkey season begins April 17 and runs through May 31 for those of us who will hunt private land in the southern portion of Michigan.
No longer must we choose between the advantages of hunting in the early season and those of the late season; for the first time, seasons have been combined into one. However, with ammo as plentiful as turkey teeth, some hunting hopefuls may have to change their plans.
After checking my stock of dedicated big-bird shells, I found that I had saved several boxes of my favorite shotshell fodder: Winchester Long Beard XR in 12-gauge. I was hooked instantly when I discovered the unbelievably tight patterns with these shotshells at a media event years ago. Since then, it has been my go-to choice without question or further experimentation. That is until this year.
My Browning Silver shotgun that I’ve used for a decade or so had developed a condition of stickiness to the touch. At first I thought it needed a good surface cleaning; but, the more I scrubbed, the more it stayed the same. Poking around the interweb, I found that I was not alone with this malady and that Browning was recalling guns with its failed Duratouch finish.
After approximately 6six months the turkey tamer was returned with a new camo pattern and looking brand new. It remains in the box provided for return shipping, because I’m giving up on the once-favored firearm and will be selling it.
The Browning Silver (same function as the popular Browning Gold version) employs a gas-operated action that routinely jams with a moderate amount of rounds through it. This has been the knock against gas-operated actions that seem to be no match for gunpowder residue in the works. The solution to be pursued will be to replace it with an inertia-driven firearm yet to be determined.
I’ve, therefore, considered using an old Remington 20-gauge model 1100. But, with its diminished payload capacity, which is further limited by a short chamber length of 2.75 inches, I ruled it out. I also considered using my crossbow, but I’ve never had the courage to take that leap.
The conflict came to an abrupt halt, when my pal, Joe, brought me his Mossberg shotgun to use for the season. I still need to take a few shots to ensure it’s dialed in properly with the red-dot optic, but I already know it patterns quite well — even better than the Browning with its turkey choke.
Then, I remembered there was a glaring issue with the portable blind I use each year. During the late antlerless deer season, ol’ Joe was inside with his big, bad, ported Ruger American .450 Bushmaster and took a deer with a perfectly placed shot. In the process he also took out one wall of the blind; even though the muzzle of the firearm was outside of the shelter, the blowback of fire from the powerful round, blew a 12-inch hole in a side panel. Joe helped me patch it, and although the “modification” looks like the mistake it was, it’ll have to do for another season.
With a week to go, we’ll be setting it up once again with no worries about its looking out of place. Turkeys — as good as their eyesight is — don’t get it.
