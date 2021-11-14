This year’s youth firearms deer season had finally arrived and 12-year-old Kyria was hoping to fill her first buck tag.
Her proud father, Rob, was at her side every step of the way and had already introduced her to a practical choice in a 6.5-caliber rifle and scope. The bottle-neck 6.5 caliber was an excellent choice in Zone II north of Elsie — especially for a young lady.
Opening day was upon the hopeful father/daughter team. With a full measure of anticipation they donned their hunter orange clothing well in advance of daylight. Trouble ensued, however, when dad checked the rifle before the trek to the blind and the scope came off in his hands.
Not to be denied, they devised plan B, which involved the use of another rifle in 350 Legend configuration. The trouble was the backup rifle was at home. A pre-dawn call to mom saw her bring the backup firearm to a half-way point, where dad continued the relay race against dawn.
Kyria had gained all the requisite confidence required with the straight-wall cartridge, filling several deer crop-damage permits with it. The relatively new 350 Legend checks the boxes for modest recoil and effectiveness on deer-size game.
Even though the hunt was conducted in Zone II — where bottle neck cartridges may be preferred — the backup gun provided an option to carry on with the hunt.
Fortunately, the daughter/father team was excited enough to get up very early. Imagine having gone through all of the above, downshifting, and recovering in time to be on stand before 7 a.m. But, there the twosome was in the blind together. Oh, they were not done with navigation of the obstacle course quite yet, as a hornet’s nest was discovered within the box blind. The hunt continued, nonetheless, but a single fawn was the only other sign of life the first hour.
As is often the case — seemingly out of nowhere ‚ Kyria softly exclaimed, “Dad, there’s a buck!” They mutually agreed it was 8-pointer. Diligently waiting for the perfect broadside opportunity she exclaimed, “Another big buck! Two more behind it!”
Dad adjusted the scope’s magnification and handed the firearm to his motivated daughter. She had focused the crosshairs on the kill zone of a gnarly 10-point buck still in velvet. The conscious hold was solid and the trigger squeeze perfect. And, nothing.
A misfire failed to deter the youngster, who had one final chance at a remaining 9-point buck — assuming the cycled firearm would perform its function. A flashback to a time when Kyria had missed a whitetail entered her mental picture, but now she was about to be tested. Through it all, her confidence piloted the bullet to the mark at 173 yards. She had called the shot; she had known the result and it was a dandy 9-point buck.
Anyone’s first buck will always be remembered and this one for all the ingredients that went into this recipe for success.
