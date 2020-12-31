RUSH TWP. — The Shiawassee Conservation Association announced this week it will conduct archery leagues this winter.
“After changes to COVID-19 restrictions, we have decided we can host adult archery leagues,” the group said in a press release.
League signups and competition will take place on the following dates:
2 p.m. Jan. 3 — two-person teams, 3D. The cost is $145.
7 p.m. Jan. 4 — 3D league. The cost is $85.
7 p.m. Jan. 5 — Ladies night. The cost is $65.
5 or 7 p.m. Jan. 6 — Animal league. The cost is $65.
7 p.m. Jan. 7 — Spot target league. The cost is $65.
