Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. High 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 26F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.