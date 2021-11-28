If you have a sportsman or woman on your gift list and have yet to decide on what to give, I’ll offer a couple of suggestions that are sure to please.
The best thing about these gift ideas is that there should be no concern if the outdoors person(s) already possesses something similar, because having more than one can be quite advantageous. It will be up to you to research various examples, but with all the resources at one’s fingertips, the internet is your friend — especially YouTube, where others have done the work for you.
A most important piece of gear is a good binocular. Having more than one pair means being prepared in one’s vehicle, at home, or afield when distant objects need clarification. Although prices for good glass can run above a thousand dollars, lower end binoculars today offer better quality than in years past because of modern computer technology.
Stay away from mini-binoculars, however, because they don’t offer a sufficient field of view necessary for quick target acquisition. On the other hand, if the binocular is too large to carry afield, they’ll probably be left behind, which brings me to the next point relative to a safety issue.
It’s not a good idea to get into the habit of using a firearm’s scope as the only means to look for detail, and the reason is simple: Doing so could mean you are pointing your firearm indiscriminately at objects that could be another hunter. That’s against the rules of safety. Besides that, the actual movement can be counter-productive.
For hunting in Michigan, 7- to 10-power magnification is good; anything more powerful can be hard to hold steadily. The objective lens (the one farthest from the eyes) should be a minimum of 40 mm.
Along with a binocular must be the means to not only carry it comfortably, but to deploy it quickly. Hunters don’t want binoculars dangling from a strap around one’s neck, and without a good harness, they’ll be left behind. Therefore, protective harnesses are a must. There are some quality harnesses that will protect the glass from adverse elements, while offering immediate deployment.
Nothing beats hands-on comparisons that can be made at a local supplier such as Bass Pro/Cabela’s, where differences can be explained by trained personnel.
Finally, check the warranties. Many companies have a “no-questions” lifetime warranty no matter how many times their products may have changed hands. Consider a compact Burris binocular I purchased used that had a loose hinge allowing the lenses to flop around. When I sent them in for repair, I ended up with a brand new binocular, which was superior in every facet at no cost.
Most Americans have feelings about Chinese products but its glass is here and being sold by American companies. It is rare for any company to design and manufacture all the parts under one roof and almost impossible to determine the country of origin anymore. However, if you can get past the notion of good glass only being made by countries with their first language being German, good value exists.
