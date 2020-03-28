For any genuine birder, springtime is an exciting time of the year, as our feathered friends return to nest. Sunrise is greeted by myriad sounds and melodies signaling successful journeys often covering thousands of miles. It’s amazing to think how these creatures — some weighing mere ounces — are able to navigate and conquer the unpredictable and sometimes turbulent forces of nature to stake their claims to nesting sites.
Somewhere in those tiny bird brains are planted the seeds of instinct, which may bring about more questions than answers relative to the mysteries of how and when the migration evolves. Some make the arduous journey for the first time, while others lead through experience. However, how they know when to begin the life-threatening flights differs from species to species.
The National Audobon Society separates migrating birds into two groups: obligate and facultative migrants. Obligate migrants are driven by programmed responses beginning at approximately the same time each year; weather is not a factor. It’s all about timing.
On the other hand, facultative migrants are more tuned into weather conditions of the moment. They are more apt to alter departure times based on warmer or colder weather, thus making them “wing it” when conditions are better suited to heading north. Birds that have already arrived in Michigan fitting this description include killdeers, red-winged blackbirds, American woodcocks, and common grackles.
How the heck a bird wintering in Arizona knows what the weather is like in Michigan at a given time is simple: They don’t. Such species may wait for clear sky and favorable wind to begin each stage in their spring migration.
For obligate migrants, the timing of travel is dictated purely by instinct. They begin migrating at about the same time each year, regardless of weather. An unusually warm or cool season won’t make them suddenly decide to change their departure dates.
Obligate migrants can change their migration timing, but only through the evolution of multiple generations. Their instinctive behavior regarding migration periods can and do evolve over time, and that adaptability is based on survival.
The perfect time for a bird to arrive at its nesting site is based on a balance of two pressures: It needs to arrive early to claim a prime territory. On the other hand, if it migrates north too far or too early, it might starve or even freeze. In every population of migratory birds, individuals vary somewhat in their migration timing. Birds that arrive at the perfect time are more likely to nest and raise young successfully, so their genes are more likely to be passed along to the next generation. It’s survival of the fittest in the harsh reality of life.
According to The National Audobon Society short-distance migration probably developed from a basic need for food, whereas, the origins of long-distant migration patterns are more complex and based on factors such as genetics, geography, day length, available food sources and weather.
Whatever the evolutionary process, it’s good to see and hear the harbingers of spring heralding their safe journey home.
