According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, wild turkeys were on the brink of extinction about 100 years ago.
Through conservation efforts, with funds derived from the Pittman-Robertson Act — and thanks to sportsmen and women — there are approximately 6.5 million wild birds in the United States today per the National Wild Turkey Federation. We now find them in each of the lower 48 states, as well as southern Canada and all the way to central Mexico.
It didn’t seem that long ago when I spotted my first lone turkey in a field near home in Shiawassee County. Since then, trap and transfer programs have been successful in the restoration of these magnificent birds across its broad and varied range. Today, the total population of wild turkeys in the U. S. and Canada is approximately 7 million and groups of all sizes seem to be in every vacant field that has forested land nearby.
However, many states are showing declining populations and researchers are doing their best to understand why.
Potential related issues are under scrutiny — one of which is the “wet hen hypothesis.” Cool, wet springs, make for damp air and soggy feathers, thus creating ideal scenting conditions for predators, which might then find nesting hens more easily. Such conditions are prone to pushing turkeys into less favorable nesting sites, which could compound threats.
Many biologists point to an increase in mid-sized predators, such as raccoons, in the wake of the collapse of the trapping industry. The relatively recent influx of a new predator — the coyote — to parts of the South and elsewhere is undoubtedly part of the picture. In addition, the South has experienced the expansion of fire ants and voracious feral hogs — all of which appear to be contributing factors to the lower population numbers.
Declines in numbers could also be a natural response to the reintroductions, as wild turkeys may have reached an equilibrium point after years of strong growth; certain landscapes may be at their full carrying capacity with food, nesting cover and brood habitat.
“Turkey restoration is a relatively new phenomenon,” explains Jason Isabelle, a wild turkey biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Our population peaked early in the last decade, and we suspect that the numbers we’re looking at now are more sustainable.”
In any event, springtime signals programmed changes in the birds’ behavior. Already, the gobblers are calling out from their roosts high atop the landscape floors in the early morning hours. And, 1-year-old males (called jakes) are entering their adolescent stage and are displaying aggressive antics among their siblings — all in preparation for survival of the species. Small beards are now protruding from their breasts and their colors are becoming quite brilliant from their heads to their tails.
Soon, along with their current, tightly-knit families they’ve lived and traveled with for their first year, they will all be on their own to select their perfect home site and to continue the circle of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.