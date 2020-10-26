By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
DANSVILLE — Byron, which has had a boys varsity soccer program for only six years, was denied the school’s first-ever boys district soccer championship in a 1-0 loss to Charyl Stockwell Academy.
CSA outshot the Eagles 14-5 and defeated Byron in the Division 4 final at Dansville High School.
“We played pretty well but they (the Sentinels) capitalized better,” senior Matthew Williams said. “I didn’t get very many (opportunities) but our team played very well I thought.”
The lone score came midway through the first half. Seth Campbell, trailing from the left flank shot in a rebound from point blank range. Sentinel Neal Matthew unleashed a shot on a breakaway from the middle of the field and Campbell was there to finish with 23 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half.
Byron’s Williams, who scored a school-record 103 career goals, was surrounded by three or four defenders throughout the game and never really got off any good opportunities, although he had a fair amount of touches.
Byron finished 15-3-1 and coach Greg Williams said he felt Charyl Stockwell’s goal could have been called offsides but there was nothing he or his team could do about the non-call.
“I think in the first half we didn’t have a whole lot of touches — our crosses and our throughs weren’t going through very well,” the coach said. “They congested him (Matthew Williams) just like any other team. He’s been double and triple-teamed every game as you could tell. We had some opportunities. I think after the first 10 minutes of the game we settled in. One defensive lapses, allowed a breakaway for them — unfortunately off-sides wasn’t called. But if our defense didn’t break down, they would never had a chance.”
Byron was denied with about 17 minutes left in the first half when senior Nick Hormann drew out the Sentinel goalkeeper but the shot was deflected. The Eagles then had a header opportunity but the shot sailed over the goal.
Justin Frye made a nice move down the right flank but was denied in the second half.
“We had some chances and we came very close on some of them,” Byron junior goalkeeper Billy Bailey said. “It was a close game.”
Bailey made 13 saves.
Stockwell (13-1) advanced to the 7 p.m. Division 4 regional semifinals Friday against Hillsdale Academy (9-5) at Lansing Christian High School.
