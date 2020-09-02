OWOSSO — Flushing’s boys tennis team topped Owosso 7-0 Tuesday in a rain-shortened match.
Owosso’s Zach Warth and Everett McVay were up 5-4 in the first set at No. 4 doubles when the weather forced the match to be halted. The Trojans’ No. 2 doubles team of Carter Kline and Rory Grinnell trailed 6-2, 5-1, while Peyton Fields and Noah Crites were losing 6-1, 5-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Wyatt Leland was down 6-1, 3-1 at No. 1 singles.
In completed matches, Jay Tuttle (No. 2 singles) lost 6-0, 6-0; Harrison Ketchum (No. 3 singles) fell 6-2, 6-1; Drew Mofiled (No. 4 singles) lost 6-0, 6-0; and Kody Rees and Addie Kreger fell 6-1, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.