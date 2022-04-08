By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
CHESANING — The Chesaning boys track and field team, which finished seventh at last season’s Division 3 state finals, returns much of its talent for 2022.
The Indians captured a regional title — their first since 2017 — but came up short of winning the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference crown, falling 3 1/2 points short to league champion New Lothrop.
“Although we graduated some of our top athletes from last season, this year’s team is determined to build on last year’s success,” said Chesaning coach Dylan Harrington. “We have an amazing group of athletes that have displayed unbelievable motivation and dedication to this track and field season.”
Back once again for Chesaning is senior Jaden James, who placed third in the state in the 400-meter run, where he was also a regional champ. He also joined forces with Henry Hill, Corbin Walker and Levi Maier to finished third in the state in the 4x400 relay.
All four of the 4x400 relay runners are back. They were also regional champs.
“We definitely want to win a regional championship again and conference championship,” Maier said. “‘And we’re looking for a state championship in the 4x4 I know — this team.”
Maier was also eighth in the state in the 800 run.
“I’m hoping to finish third is what I’m hoping for,” Maier said. “I’d like to break 2 minutes.”
Added Walker, “I’m just excited for this year and it should be a great year again.”
Brenden Quackenbush will be another one to watch. The senior thrower is coming off a fourth-place state finish in the shot put and 14th place state finish in the discus. He was a regional champion in both events.
“Obviously, as a team, we want to win the state championship,” Quackenbush said. “Myself? I just really want to improve on my technique and I want to break the school record in both the shot put and discus. Those are pretty big records but I think I can do it. And obviously I want to be a state qualifier and I want to place high in the state and be a state champion in my event.”
Quackenbush said the shot put is probably his best event but added he expects to finish higher in the discus than he did a year ago.
“I did have the best throw in the state (143 feet even) going into the discus (finals) last year,” Quackenbush said. “But I just couldn’t get a good throw off at the state finals. But I feel overall, I’m better at the shot put.”
Quackenbush said he is chasing Joe Greenfelder’s 1987 school records in both throwing events.
Chesaning also returns three members off its 4x200 team that finished 13th in the state — James, Reese Greenfelder and Hill.
Two others — Grant Sampson and Hill — return after helping the Indians finish fifth in the 4x100 relay.
“Our first goal for this season starts with our MMAC conference competition, where we are looking to put ourselves in position to compete for the conference title for the first time since joining the MMAC,” Harrington said. “Beyond our conference competition, our goals include putting ourselves in position to finish as one of the top teams in our regional meet, to qualify as a team to the MITCA team state championship meet, and to have at least 10 athletes qualify for the MHSAA individual state Finals Meet.”
Argus-Press 2022
Track and Field Preview
BOYS TEAMS
Byron
Last season: 3rd MMAC
Head coach: Olivia-Lake Lofiego
Key returners: Nathan Webster, Jr., hurdles; Hawkins Whitehead, Sr., distance; Austin Cole, Sr., throws; Caden Aldrich, Sr., high jump; James Miller, Sr., high jump.
Outlook: Webster has looked strong in the hurdles so far this season, placing first in the 110 highs at the Fowlerville Early Season. Whitehead was 16th in the state in the 1600 run while Aldrich placed third in the league in both the 200 dash and high jump for the Eagles.
Corunna
Last season: 26th D-2 state meet, first Flint Metro Stars, second D-2 regionals
Head coach: Jeff Sawyer
Key returners: Jaden Herrick, Sr., hurdles, relays; Tarick Bower, So., sprints, high jump; Joaquin Campos, Jr., relays; Luke Tuller, Sr., middle distance, relays; Nick Strauch, Jr., middle distance, relays; Logan Roka, Jr., distance, relays; Brett Riley, Sr., hurdles; Brock Herrick, Sr., hurdles, relays; Colin Lavery, Sr., relays; D’Angelo Campos, Sr., relays; Joaquin Campos, Sr., relays; Grant Kerry, relays; Dante Dunkin, Sr., throws; Jaden Edington, So., throws; Xavier Anderson, Jr., throws; Dylan Blaha, Jr., long jump.
Outlook: Herrick returns after placing second in the regionals in the 110-meter hurdles. He then finished 11th in the state in the same event. Corunna also returns Flint Metro Stars Division first-teamers Tarick Bower (100 dash), Logan Roka (3200 run), the 400 relay team of D’Angelo Campos, Joaquin Campos, Colin Lavery and Bower and Dante Dunkin (shot put).
Chesaning
Last season: 7th at D-3 state finals, regional champs, MMAC runners-up
Head coach: Dylan Harrington
Key returners: Jaden James, Sr., middle distance, relays; Levi Maier, Sr., middle distance, distance, relays; Brenden Quackenbush, Sr., throws; Henry Hill, relays; Corbin Walker, relays; Reese Greenfelder, Jr., throws, relays; Grant Sampson, Sr., hurdles; Evan List, Jr., long jump.
Outlook: Chesaning looks strong again for 2022 as Jaden James (400 dash), Brenden Quackenbush (throws), Levi Maier (800 run) and the 4x400 relay team of James, Walker, Hill and Maier all delivered top eight finishes in the state. James was third in the state in the 400 and Chesaning’s 4x400 relay team was also third while Quackenbush placed fourth in the shot put and 14th in the discus.
Durand
Last season: 6th MMAC
Head coach: Bruce Spaulding
Key returners: Evan Samson, Jr., hurdles, high jump; Dylan McDonald, Jr., throws; Adam Pruett, Sr., long jump.
Outlook: Durand will be led by Samson, who returns as the league champion in the high jump, while Pruett finished second in the long jump.
Laingsburg
Last season: 2nd CMAC, D-3 regional runner-up
Head coach: Brian Borgman
Key returners: Jack Borgman, So., pole vault, sprints, relays; Alex Brown, Sr., pole vault, sprints; Caleb Clark, Sr., high jump, relays; Andrew Kingsbury, Sr., throws; Wyatt Stanfield, So., throws; Kyle Boetcher, Jr., pole vault; Nolan Gregg, Sr., long jump.
Outlook: Borgman, a sophomore, returns after placing fifth in the state in the pole vault and second in the CMAC.
Morrice
Last season: 15th D-4 state finals, 3rd MITCA D-4 Finals
Head coach: Brad Long
Key returners: Todd Nanasy, Sr., throws; Brett McGowan, Sr., throws; Drew McGowan, Jr., throws; Dustin Copeland, Jr., sprints, long jump; Luke Dutcher, Sr., distance; Jonah Mosher, Sr., hurdles.
Outlook: Morrice should be strong in the throws again this season. Nanasy placed third in the state in the discus (136-9) a year ago and sixth in the shot put (44-2) while teammate McGowan finished fifth in the shot put (44-7 1/2).
New Lothrop
Last season: MMAC champions
Head coach: Amari Coleman
Key returners: Aaron Vincke, Sr., middle distance, relays; Cole Yaros, Jr., middle distance, relays; Parker Noonan, Jr., middle distance, relays; Brennan Unangst, Sr., pole vault.
Outlook: Amari Coleman takes over the head coaching reigns for the Hornets. The former New Lothrop and Central Michigan football star who went on to play a short career in the NFL was also a track standout at his alma mater. Coleman will be looking to continue the Hornets’ winning legacy.
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: 4th MMAC
Head coach: Doug Long
Key returners: Alex Eichenberg, Sr., throws; Ryan Gavenda, Jr., high jump; Andrew Hall, Sr., pole vault; Eddy Evans, Sr., pole vault; Clay Wenzlick, Sr., long jump.
Outlook: Long, the dean of area track coaches, will once again call the shots for the Marauders. Hall was second in the league in the pole vault for the Ovid-Elsie a year ago.
Owosso
Last season: 6th Flint Metro Stars
Head coach: Aaron Gillett
Key returners: Mason Brecht, Sr., sprints; Tyler Hufnagel, Jr., hurdles; Gavin Mecomber, So., high jump; Fletcher Johnson, Sr., sprints; Charles Goldman, Sr., long jump, sprints; Tristan Hoy-Johnson, Jr., high jump; Jack Smith, Sr., distance; Seth Hintz, Sr., throws.
Outlook: Brecht, Hufnagel, Mecomber, Goldman and Hintz have all opened the season in strong fashion for the Trojans, who are looking to improve on last season’s league finish.
Perry
Last season: 4th GLAC, 13th state
Head coach: Jeff Dietz
Key returners: Rease Teel, Jr., sprints, relays; Nic Barber, Jr., sprints, relays; Nathaniel Cochrane, Jr., middle distance; Jonah Smith, Jur., hurdles; Aaron Seward, Sr., throws; Austin Poirier, So., pole vault; David Zheng, Jr., long jump.
Outlook: Teel was a state qualifier in the 100 dash for the Ramblers. He won conference crowns in both the 100 and 200 dashes and will lead the way for the Red and White.
GIRLS TEAMS
Byron
Last season: 3rd MMAC
Head coach: Byron Schartzer
Key returners: Claire Chrisinske, Sr., hurdles, long jump; Ashley Nixon, Jr., relays; Emily Daley, Sr., throws.
Outlook: Sarah Marvin, Byron’s record-breaking state champion in the shot put and discus, has graduated along with her twin sister Becky Marvin. But the Eagles’ Chrisinske is the defending league champion in the 100 hurdles.
Corunna
Last season: 30th at D-2 state finals, 1st Flint Metro Stars, D-2 regional champs.
Head coach: Alan Montgomery
Key returners: Ellie Toney, Sr., throws; Ashlee Napier, Sr., high jump, sprints, relays; Neele’ge’ Sims, long jump, relays; Josalyn Stratton, Sr., high jump, sprints; Lylah Townsend, Sr., throws; Jorja Napier, So., relays; Ellie Homola, Sr., middle distance; Jade Evans, Sr., hurdles; Tatum Galbavi, Sr., relays; Emma Kirkey, So., pole vault.
Outlook: Corunna looks strong again in 2022. Toney tied for 12th in the discus and placed 14th in the state in the shot put while Townsend was 22nd in shot. Stratton, Sims and Ashlee Napier were all members of Corunna’s 4x100 relay team which finished 16th in the state. Napier also qualified for the state finals in the high jump. Sims was 11th in the state in the long jump (15-7 3/4).
Chesaning
Last season: 4th MMAC
Head coach: Dylan Harrington
Key returners: Taylor Bailey, So., distance; Charlotte Hartges, Jr., hurdles, long jump; Avery Beckman, Jr., pole vault; Kyla Jackson, Jr., throws.
Outlook: Harrington said this season Chesaning sports its most complete girls team in many moons. He said the team hopes to finish in the top three in the conference and in the top five in the regionals.
Durand
Last season: 5th MMAC
Head coach: Bruce Spaulding
Key returners: Logan Zerka, Sr., hurdles, middle distances; Jessica Winslow, Sr., throws; Jade Garske, Sr., throws; Jordyn Lawrence, Jr., long jump.
Outlook: Zerka has been strong in the 300 hurdles, where she won a league title last spring in 54.94. Lawrence has opened the season strong in the long jump, covering 14-11 1/4. Jessica Winslow is the team’s leading thrower. Those three athletes could loom large this spring for the Railroaders.
Laingsburg
Last season: 3rd CMAC, D-3 regional runner-up
Head coach: Brian Borgman
Key returners: Emma Kribs, Sr., sprints, relays; Ashley Bila, So., sprints, relays; Hailey Bila, Sr., sprints, relays, high jump; Lorna Strieff, Sr., middle distance, throws, high jump; Grace Borgman, sprints, relays; Ellie Baynes, Jr., long jump, relays; Bella Strieff, So., relays; Julia Starr, Sr., throws;
Outlook: Kribs, who captured first-place honors in the 100-meter dash at the Lansing Honor Roll Meet, was fourth in the state in Division 3. The Wolfpack returns intact its league champion 400 relay team with Ashley Bila, Hailey Bila, Grace Borgman and Kribs.
Morrice
Last season: 12th D-4 regionals,
Head coach: Brad Long
Key returners: Emma Valentine, Sr., high jump, sprints; Aubrey Rogers, So., sprints; Maisie Campbell, Jr., middle distances.
Outlook: Valentine, who has signed with Sienna Heights, returns after winning a Division 4 state title in the high jump at 5-4. She’ll be chasing Sarah Dart’s school record height of 5-5 this spring.
New Lothrop
Last season: MMAC champions, 8th D-3 regionals.
Head coach: Tim Krupp
Key returners: Clara Krupp, Sr., distance runner, relays; Elizabeth Heslip, So., sprints, relays; Alexis Miller, So., sprints, relays, high jump; Chalea Herron, Sr., middle distance, relays; Emma Bishop, So., hurdles, relays; Ashlyn Albert, So., relays; Cailyn Adduddel, So., relays; Klara Mulcahy, relays; Josie Bauman, So., relays; Hannah Beaucamp, Sr., throws.
Outlook: Krupp leads the way for the Hornets, after winning individual conference titles in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs and joining forces with teammates to win the 4x800 relay. She also captured 16th place in the state in the 1600. Heslip won league crowns in both the 100 and 200 dashes.
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: 2nd MMAC
Head coach: Nicholas Hufnagel
Key returners: Isabella Loynes, Jr., sprints, middle distance, relays; Alexis Spitzley, Jr., distance, relays; Audrey Johns, So., hurdles, high jump; Kaia Spiess, So., relays, pole vault; Rachel Spitzley, So., relays, pole vault; Ella Powell, Jr., high jump;
Outlook: Loynes reigned as the MMAC champion in the 400 dash a year ago and joined forces with teammates Kaia Spiess, Rachel Spitzley and Alexis Spitzley to win the league crown in the 4x400 relay.
Owosso
Last season: 6th Flint Metro Stars
Head coach: Brock Holtsclaw
Key returners: Claire Agnew, Jr., pole vault, middle distance, relays; Libby Summerland, So., pole vault, sprints; relays; Emma Johnson, Jr., distance, relays.
Outlook: Agnew, breaking her own school record, finished eighth in the state a year ago in the pole vault (9-9) while Summerland finished 16th in the same event. Both competed at the Lansing Honor Roll Meet with Summerland placing third in the 400 dash and placing seventh in the vault. Agnew finished sixth in the pole vault with a then school-record 9-6. Freshman Julionna West will also be strong in the middle distances with Emma Johnson and Josie Jenkinson strong in the distances.
Perry
Last season: 3rd GLAC
Head coach: Jeff Dietz
Key returners: Grace O’Neill, Sr., distance; Jaidyn Sadler, So., hurdles; Sydney Rose, Jr., throws; Kallei Brown, Sr., pole vault; Anna Nixon, Jr., long jump
Outlook: The Ramblers return Rose (shot put), Brown (pole vault) and Anna Nixon (long jump), who all finished second in the league. The Ramblers also return their league runner-up 1,600 relay team.
