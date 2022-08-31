The Argus-Press
ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions finalized their initial 53-man roster Tuesday ahead of the team’s regular-season opener Sept. 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions finalized their initial 53-man roster Tuesday ahead of the team’s regular-season opener Sept. 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Notable cuts included backup quarterback Tim Boyle, former first-round linebacker Jarrad Davis and former Michigan tight end Devin Funchess.
Boyle was in a camp battle with David Blough for the backup quarterback job behind starter Jared Goff, but he played poorly in team’s final preseason game Sunday in Pittsburgh, completing just 5 of 15 passes for 64 yards and an interception.
Blough, who went 17 of 32 for 160 yards and a touchdown Sunday, survived the initial cut, though the team could still look for another quarterback via free agency or the waiver wire. ESPN, citing an unnamed source, reported this morning the team had also waived Blough and was signing former Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld.
Lions Roster By Position
Quarterback (2): Jared Goff, David Blough
Running back (4): D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson
Wide Receiver (5): D.J. Chark, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus
Tight End (4): T.J. Hockenson, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell
Offensive Line (9): Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell, Evan Brown, Matt Nelson, Tommy Kraemer, Logan Stenberg
Defensive Line (9): Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Michael Brockers, Austin Bryant, John Cominsky, Levi Onwuzurike, Isaiah Buggs, Demetrius Taylor
Linebackers (6): Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Chris Board, Julian Okwara, Josh Woods
Secondary (11): Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, Will Harris, Mike Hughes, Chase Lucas, Bobby Price, Tracy Walker, DeShon Elliott, JuJu Hughes, Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu
Specialists: K Austin Seibert, P Jack Fox, LS Scott Daly
Injured Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform: FB Jason Cabinda; RB Greg Bell; WR Jameson Williams, DE Josh Paschal, DE Romeo Okwara, CB Jerry Jacobs
Released
QB Tim Boyle, LB Jarrad Davis, TE Devin Funchess, DL Bruce Hector, RB Justin Jackson, T Kendall Lamm, T Dan Skipper
Waived
WR Maurice Alexander, CB Cedric Boswell, TE Derrick Deese, T Obinna Eze, CB Mark Gilbert, LB James Houston, RB Godwin Igwebuike, WR Tom Kennedy, CB A.J. Parker, K Riley Patterson, T Darrin Paulo, WR Kalil Pimpleton, LB Anthony Pittman, CB Saivion Smith
Waived Injured
DL Eric Banks, WR Trinity Benson, DL Jashon Cornell, G Kevin Jarvis, S C.J. Moore
