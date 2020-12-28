LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association postseason tournaments in football, girls volleyball and girls swimming and diving will be completed in January, the MHSAA announced via press release Saturday.
Football teams may begin two days of outdoor, non-contact conditioning and drills, wearing helmets and shoulder pads with physical distancing, Monday.
The first round of coronavirus testing is Wednesday in accordance with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services rapid testing pilot program.
Schools will test players, coaches and other team personnel, with full-contact practice then allowed after a first round of negative results.
For football, 11-Player regional finals and 8-Player semifinals will be Jan. 9. New Lothrop (8-0) is set to face Loyola (8-1) at Madison Heights Bishop Foley. A kickoff time has yet to be announced.
The 8-Player finals and 11-Player semifinals will be Jan. 16; and 11-Player finals will be the weekend of Jan. 22-23.
“The MDHHS’s current epidemic order — which paused activity beginning Nov. 18 — is set to expire Jan. 15, and if restrictions on non-contact sports are lifted then volleyball and swimming and diving could practice and compete at that time outside of the required rapid testing program,” officials said in the release. “If the MDHHS epidemic order continues, volleyball and swimming and diving could begin practice, but those teams and individuals will have to follow all requirements of the MDHHS rapid testing pilot program to be eligible to participate.”
Specific plans and dates for volleyball and girls swimming and diving practice resumption and MHSAA tournaments will be finalized and shared with competing schools in early January, officials said.
Volleyball competition will restart with quarterfinals, and Lower Peninsula girls swimming and diving has advanced to its finals. The championship events in both sports would be completed no later than Jan. 30.
