PERRY — A hard-hitting middle linebacker in football. A hard-nosed state qualifier in wrestling. And a rugged catcher in baseball.
Andrew McConnell — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week — has filled all three roles during his athletic career at Perry High School.
The 6-foot-2 senior racked up 125 tackles this past fall during an abbreviated football season that spanned just seven weeks for the Ramblers. He was a district champion and regional runner-up in wrestling while posting a record this winter in wrestling. And in baseball, he just had a big game behind the plate, powering a 3-run homer and a single in the second game of a 9-2, 15-1 sweep of Ovid-Elsie Wednesday.
McConnell missed the first three weeks of baseball this spring but has started to make an impact for the 8-12 Ramblers.
“I missed three weeks — right at the beginning,” McConnell said. “I took a week off of baseball for wrestling because we still had states coming up and I wanted to make sure I was good and safe from COVID. And then my family ended up getting it. So I quarantined and then I ended up getting it.”
Perry baseball coach Lonney Norton said McConnell is just now finding his rhythm after getting a late start to his season.
“Andrew is a very solid catcher for us,” Norton said. “I think today (Wednesday during the doubleheader vs. Ovid-Elsie) only one ball got back to the fence on him. That’s huge because guys can just move bases but that’s huge. Ya, he’s been a spark plug since he’s come back.”
Jylon Peek and Blake Lantis have been the two most consistent pitchers for the Ramblers, the senior said. But Jack Lamb, a left-hander, has also been strong. As for McConnell, he said he’s finding his stride both defensively and offensively.
“I’m swinging the bat better and my throws from my catcher position have been coming together now, too,” McConnell said. “Earlier on in the season, I was still struggling to find the right rhythm but now I’m starting to get the hang of it.”
McConnell, during the football season, weighed in at 210 pounds. Of his 125 stops, 11 led to losses for the opposition.
Perry weathered an 0-7 football campaign. The Ramblers battled COVID and injuries but still played in the first football playoff game in Perry history, falling to Bath 42-24 on the road.
But McConnell’s ever-present nose for the football was one constant.
“It (McConnell’s tackling total) could have been more but COVID cut us short,” McConnell said. “I had two picks on the season actually. And I had two different games where I had 20-plus tackles — I think it was Bath and maybe Stockbridge. I just loved hitting people. It was the best part of the game.”
McConnell has played the linebacker position throughout his high school career.
“They brought me up — my freshman year actually,” McConnell said. “I got rushed into playing middle linebacker and I’ve been playing there for four years now. This was my best year. I got faster, quicker, stronger.”
Perry football coach Jeff Bott said that McConnell was a bright spot throughout the fall. In fact, he wonders how he can replace such a defensive standout next year.
“Andrew is a kid who is going to be next to impossible to replace,” Bott said. “He wasn’t always the most vocal of leaders for us but there were very few that out-worked him. Andrew’s best attribute as a football player is kind of hard to describe. I think that most people that have coached football for an extended period of time will tell you that you run across some kids who just have that “it” thing. It’s hard to understand or explain, but Andrew was just always aroudn the football. He wasn’t the fastest kid on the field by any means. But, he knew angles and the knew how to get to the football.”
McConnell was honored as a Division 7 All-Region player and he was selected to the All-Greater Lansing Athletic Conference first-team defensive unit.
McConnell could not say what his career tackling total is but he plans to find out.
“Football is my favorite sport and I do plan on going back and watching all my film and recording all of my stats — just to see what my (career) total is,” McConnell said.
In wrestling, McConnell posted a senior record of 16-6. He was a district champion, placed second at regionals and qualified for the state finals.
“This year I was at 215 but I dropped down to 189 for districts, regionals and states,” McConnell said. “This was by far my best year of wrestling too.”
McConnell won his first bout at the Division 4 finals at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, pinning Colby Pauly of Onaway in 3 minutes, 6 seconds. He then lost 16-3 to Hanover Horton’s Trent Hocter and then fell 3-1 to St. Louis’ Justice Onstott.
At the regionals, McConnell went 2-1 with two pins. He pinned Arturo Rosales of Capac in 2 minutes and pinned Perry teammate Aaron Seward in 1:04. Logan Badge of Clinton then pinned McConnell in the regional championship match.
McConnell won his district title by defeating Barak Haring of Springport by injury default.
McConnell’s future plans are undecided although he said he is interested in pursuing a career in welding.
