HUDSONVILLE — Senior Emma Valentine of Morrice repeated as the Division 4 girls state high jump champion Saturday at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Track and Field Finals at Hudsonville, placing first with a height of five feet, six inches.
Valentine matched her own school record she had set at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions four days earlier at Lansing Waverly.
Owosso’s Agnew second in state
ADA — Claire Agnew of Owosso finished second in the state in the pole vault by clearing a school-record 11 feet even during the Division 2 state finals Saturday.
“Claire seized the moment and hit 11-0 on her first attempt,” said Owosso coach Brock Holtsclaw.
Agnew, a junior, had earlier cleared a school record 10-9 on her first attempt.
Jordyn Wright of Tecumseh cleared 11-3 for the state title.
Libby Summerland of Owosso finished eighth in the pole vault at 10-3.
Owosso’s Peyton Spicer finished third in the state in the high jump, clearing 5-2 on her third and final attempt.
Summerland also finished 15th in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.61.
Corunna’s Ellie Toney placed 11th in the shot put at 35-1 and added a 23rd place finish in the discus at 99-7.
Cavalier teammate Neele’ge’ Sims placed 16th in the long jump by covering 15 feet, 7 inches.
Perry’s Nixon fifth in state
KENT CITY — Anna Nixon, a junior from Perry High School, finished fifth in the state in the discus at Saturday’s Division 3 finals at Kent City.
Nixon unleashed a throw of 112 feet, 7 inches.
Nixon also finished 19th in the state in the long jump (14-3 1/2) while Durand’s Jordyn Lawrence was 21st (14-2 3/4).
Laingsburg’s 4x100 meter relay team of Ashley Bila, Hailey Bila, Kyleigh Luna and Addison Elkins placed ninth in 52.19. Finishing 16th in the same event was New Lothorp’s Elizabeth Heslip, Clara Krupp, Lilly Bruff and Laina Yates (52.89). Taking 20th was the Perry team of Kallei Brown, Jadyn Johnson, Nixon and Jaidyn Sadler (55.73).
Hailey Bila placed 12th in the high jump for Laingsburg (4-9). Chesaning’s Makayla Reiber and Laingsburg’s Remi Fuller each tied for 16th by clearing the same height of 4-9.
Krupp of New Lothrop finished 13th in the 800 run (2:27.31).
In the shot put, New Lothrop’s Hannah Beaucamp placed 15th (32-9) while Chesaning’s Kyla Jackson finished 18th (31-7) and Perry’s Sydney Rose finished 19th (52.19).
Laingsburg’s 4x200 relay team of Luna, Ellie Baynes, Kathryn Magyar and Bella Strieff finished 19th (1:54.24).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
O-E’s Tokar pole vaults to state title
KENT CITY — Ovid-Elsie freshman Tryce Tokar captured a boys’ Division 3 state title by scaling 14-3 in the pole vault Saturday.
Right on his heels were Laingsburg’s Jack Borgman, third at 14-0, and Laingsburg’s Alex Brown, seventh at 13-3. Jordan Nixon of Chesaning was 13th at 12-9 and Kyle Boettcher of Laingsburg finished 20th at 11-9.
Levi Maier of Chesaning ran second in the state in the 800-meter run. Maier finished the race in 1:54.61.
Maier, a junior, also finished fourth in the 1600 run in 4:21.02.
Brenden Quackenbush of Chesaning placed third in the shot put (55-6 1/2) and fifth in the discus (151-1). Byron’s Austin Cole was ninth in the shot put (47-9 1/4).
Perry junior Rease Teel finished fourth in the state in the 200 dash (23.23) and placed sixth in the 100 dash (11.39).
Byron’s 4x100 relay team of Caden Aldrich, James Miller, Nathan Webster and Cole Laier placed fourth in 44.80.
Caleb Clark of Laingsburg finished eighth in the high jump at 6-1. Evan Samson of Durand was ninth, also clearing 6-1, while Miller of Byron was 10th at an identical height of 6-1.
Clark also finished 17th in the long jump at 18-11 1/4.
Chesaning’s 4x200 realy team of Henry Hill, Zach Harlan, Jaylen Anderson and Reese Greenfelder finished 15th (1:34.41).
The Indians’ 4x400 relay team of Corbin Walker, Hill, Greenfelder and Maier placed 19th (3:37.64).
In the 4x100 relay, Chesaning’s Hill, Anderson, Grant Sampson and Harlan finished 22nd (45.54). New Lothrop’s Nolan Mulcahy, Nick Barnette, Ethan Birchmeier and Rafael Woods placed 23rd (45.55).
Chesaning finished ninth in the team standings with 23 points. Ovid-Elsie placed 21st (10) while Laingsburg was 26th (9), Perry 29th (8) and Byron 42nd (5).
Nanasy throws second in state twice
HUDSONVILLE — Were it not for the meet-record shattering antics of Carson City-Crystal’s Zane Forist, Morrice’s Todd Nanasy would be holding two state championship medals in Division 4 today.
Nanasy, a Morrice senior, finished second in the state in the discus (155 feet, 2 inches) and second in the shot put (51-3) Saturday at Hudsonville.
Forist, as usual, seemed to be in another stratosphere, winning the discus at a season-best 200-4 and the shot put at a personal-best 67-5.
Wyatt Wesley of Morrice placed 12th in the pole vault at 12-6.
Brett McGowan of the Orioles finished 15th in the shot put at 42-9.
Corunna relay team ninth in state
ADA — The Corunna boys’ 4x200 meter relay team finished ninth in the state in Division 2 Saturday.
Joaquin Campos, Tarick Bower, Jaden Herrick and Wyatt Bower teamed up for a 1:31.28 time.
Wyatt Bower of Corunna finished 10th in the state in the long jump at 20-4 1/2.
Owosso’s Tyler Hufnagel finished 10th in the state as well, clocking a 41.25 time in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
Corunna’s 4x100 relay team of D’Angelo Campos, Tarick Bower, Colin Lavery and Wyatt Bower finished 20th in 44.41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.