Junior Zach Kuran helped the Detroit Mercy 1,600-meter relay team kick off the outdoor season with a victory, one of several area athletes running track for the Titans.
The Corunna grad ran the anchor leg of the winning relay Saturday at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies Invitational, which finished in 3 mintues, 33.04 seconds.
Kuran was one of three Cavalier alumni to compete for the Detroit men. Ryan Schwab was 17th in the 1,500-meter run in 4:16.2, while Gabriel Baumchen took fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.82 seconds) and sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:05.64).
On the women’s side, Madison Livingston (Owosso) finished eighth in the shot put (8.98 meters), 12th in the discus (27.67 meters) and eighth in the hammer throw (30.86 meters) for the Titans.
TRACK AND FIELD
Kolten Lauer, Indiana Tech (Perry) — Lauer captured the top spot in the javelin at Saturday’s Warrior Opener with a throw of 178 feet, 8 inches.
Hunter Berecz, Northwood University (Byron) — Berecz won the shot put (55-3) and was eighth in the discus (144-10) Friday at the Walsh Invite in Canton, Ohio.
Olivia Krejci, Saginaw Valley State (Byron) — Krejci was 20th in the 5,000 run at Oakland in 19:32.35.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller started and scored three points with four steals and five rebounds April 8, helping Delta beat Glen Oaks Community College 94-68 in the NJCAA Great Lakes District B semifinal. Two days later, Tuller had seven boards and two steals, but the Pioneers fell 72-54 to Muskegon Community College in the district championship.
GOLF
Madison Montgomery, Madonna University (Byron) — Montgomery shot a career-low 72 April 7, racking up six birdies in a 3-1 match play victory over Spring Arbor. She tied for 14th during Friday and Saturday’s Battle at Bedford, shooting a two-round total of 169.
Brandt Nelson, Northwood University (Byron) — Nelson had the low round for the Timberwolves, firing a three-round 223 (77-73-73) to tie for 19th Monday and Tuesday at the Ken Partirdige Invitational in Noblesville, Indiana.
BASEBALL
Michael James, Mott CC (Chesaning) — James pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings Tuesday, striking out three as the Bears beat St. Clair County Community College 12-5. He only threw 1/3 of an inning Saturday against Henry Ford CC, but it was enough to be the pitcher of record in a 9-8 victory. James also threw 1/3 of an inning Friday — a strikeout — in a 12-6 win over Henry Ford.
Duncan Gillett, Davenport University (Corunna) — Gillett threw 2/3 innings Sunday, giving up one run on two hits in a 10-4 win over Ashland. He struck out one.
SOFTBALL
Jessica Eva, Alma College (Morrice) — Eva went 0-for-2 Friday in a 5-4 loss to Hope College. She played in a second game against Trine as a pinch runner.
Parker Viele, Lake Erie College (Byron) — Viele scored two runs, one in each game, Sunday in a doubleheader sweep of Ohio Valley.
Kara Mahoney (Laingsburg) and Aurbrey Larner (Perry) — Mahoney continued to rack up hits, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and a home run in a 16-6 rout of Kalamazoo Valley Community College. In the four-game series played Sunday and Tuesday — a LCC sweep — she was 8-for-17. She also went 4-for-7 with four RBIs and another homer in a doubleheader sweep of Grand Rapids Community College Saturday. On Friday, she drove in three runs during a 14-1 win over Glen Oaks. Larner went 1-for-2 and scored a run in the win over Glen Oaks.
Brooke Hemker (Owosso), Taylor Gross and Julia Bishop (Chesaning), Mott CC — Gross earned her sixth win of the season Sunday, striking out four in five innings during a 12-2 win over St. Clair County. Bishop was 1-for-3 and scored a run in the contest. Hemker came on to play shortstop in the bottom half of the final inning.
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green (Byron) — The freshman hit well in a four-game set against Buffalo played Friday and Saturday, though her team dropped three of the games. She was 6-for-16 in the series with a double and two runs scored. She’s hitting .351 on the season.
Hannah Hollister, Grand Valley State (Corunna) — GVSU has played seven times since our last update. Hollister had six hits in that span (6-for-18) with four RBIs, a double and one stolen base.
