Greta L’Esperance is off to a successful start for the Bowling Green softball team.
L’Esperance went 2-for-5 and drove in the winning run as the Falcons edged Cleveland State 8-7 Saturday. She had a double in the first inning and was thrown out at home on a fielder’s choice.
In the top of the ninth, she doubled down the left field line on an 0-2 pitch to break a 7-7 tie.
The Vikings and Falcons played three games total Saturday, splitting the first two. Bowling Green won 2-0 and Cleveland State prevailed 3-1.
L’Esperance went 1-for-4, stole a base and scored in the Falcons’ victory, which featured a perfect game from pitcher Payton Gottshall. She went 1-for-4 in the loss.
The Falcons and Vikings also played Feb. 12, with Bowling Green winning 3-0. L’Esperance was 2-for-4, scored a run and stole a base.
For the season, she is batting .353.
SOFTBALL
Alexis Andrews, Cleary University (Byron) — Andrews went a combined 5-for-8 as part of a three-game set with Roosevelt Feb. 5. The Cougars lost all three games.
Clover Brandt, Lawrence Tech (Owoss) — Brand pitched one scoreless inning, striking out one in an 11-1 victory over Judson Jan. 29. She threw a second game that day against Saint Xavier (Illinois), getting the start and giving up four runs on three hits with two strikeouts. The Blue Devils droped that contest 4-2.
TRACK AND FIELD
Denver Orlando, Olivet College (Byron) — Orlando won the pole vault with a clearnance of 4.2 meters Saturday at the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Association meet at Trine University.
Denver Jewell, Alma College (Durand) — Jewell finished 13th in the shot put (11.1 meters) and weight throw (10.6 meters) Saturday at Trine.
Courtney Krupp, Michigan State (New Lothrop) — Krupp took 15th in the 5,000-meter run at the Big Ten Invitational, Feb. 12 and Saturday in Ohio.
Jessica Marvin and Hunter Berecz, Northwood University (Byron) — Marvin was fourth in the weight throw (16.16 meters) at Grand Valley State’s Big Meet Friday and Saturday. Berecz was sixth in the second flight of the shot put (53 feet, 3/4 inch) and seventh in the weight throw (53-7).
Myah Kelly, Davenport University (Corunna) — Kelly took 12th in the pole vault (10-63/4) at Grand Valley.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State University (Corunna) — Norris had one dig Saturday in a 3-1 win over Maryland. She also played but didn’t log any stats Feb. 12 in another 3-1 win against the Terps.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher logged 14 minutes and scored four points with two assists and two rebounds Feb. 10 in a 78-65 loss to Indiana Tech. He played 12 minutes Sunday, recording three rebounds, two assists and a block in a 75-68 loss to Rochester University.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College head coach (Laingsburg) — Hope’s record fell to 3-3 on the year after Albion handed the Flying Dutchmen an 81-63 defeat Saturday.
BOWLING
Zoe McDowell, Cleary University (Byron) — McDowell was 22nd Feb. 12 at the fourth Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference jamboree in Grandville with a 510 series (170-146-194). She had a 451 (146-143-172) Saturday at the Alma College Scotty Open held in Jackson, good for 46th individually.
WRESTLING
Jacob Spiess, Cleary University (Perry) — Spiess placed fifth at 197 pounds Saturday at the WHAC Championships, pinning Lourdes’ Nick Caruso in 1:20.
Dylan Briggs (Corunna) and Jerry Hall IV (Byron), Olivet College — Hall and Briggs both picked up a pair of victories at Saturday’s MIAA team championships. Hall pinned Adrian’s Isaac Ramirez in 2:28 and defeated Trine’s Ethan Nash by major decision, 11-1. Briggs pinned by Alma’s Alex Henry in 2:22 and geat Adrian’s Derick Duvall, 5-1.
Joe Vondrasek, Alma College (Owosso) — Vondrasek won a match against Trine University at the MIAA meet.
Jordan Rodriguez, Lake Erie College (Chesaning) — Rodriguez pinned Garrett College’s Brandan Myers in 20 seconds during a Saturday dual meet.
