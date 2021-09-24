It’s not often in this Pigskin Picks competition that you can go 11-1 and not pick up a game or two on the field.
Alas, such was the case this week as frontrunners Greyson Steele and Ryan Weiss went 12-0 and 11-1, respectively. Jerome Murphy, Josh Champlin and myself also all went 11-1; I’m still two games back, now chasing two unworthy opponents instead of just one.
Speaking of unworthy opponents, talk in our fantasy football group chat turned to the Lions Monday night as they shockingly led the Packers by three at halftime. I didn’t watch the game — what’s the point, really? — but looked up the score and commented about the potential upset.
I was assured the Lions would make me angry in the second half and the group was asked what’s the angriest the Lions have ever made each of us? I’d like to say they never do because I no longer care, but being a worse schlub than a Cubs fan, of course they make me angry.
In, oh, so many ways.
I suppose my first bile-producing moment came on Thanksgiving 1980. The Chicago Bears tied the game in the final seconds to squeak into overtime after trailing 17-3. They took the ball — not the wind — and Dave Williams then put things to rest with a 95-yard kickoff return. Of course.
Another great blown lead came Dec. 31, 1983. After trailing early, Billy Sims ran the Lions into the lead, 23-17, during the divisional playoffs against Joe Montana-led San Francisco. Of course, Montana took the 49ers downfield for a go-ahead score, but then future Hall of Famer Lion Eddie Murray lined up for a 42-yard, game-winning field goal, which he missed right.
Drafting Chuck Long No. 1 in 1986 annoyed me, since his Iowa Hawkeyes had beaten No. 2 Michigan 12-10 on a last-second field goal the previous season. And it didn’t help that he went 4-17 with the Lions in three seasons and had 20 interceptions one year. Ugh.
Of course, the Lions are known for drafting great quarterbacks. They took Andre Ware seventh in 1990. Maybe someone should have mentioned Houston only looked like a good football team: another pick who played four seasons and only started six games. Run-and-shoot yourself in the foot. Sigh.
Coaches? Well, start with a reasonably successful one: Gary Moeller. The one-time University of Michigan coach took over in 2000 after Bobby Ross quit mid-season. He went 4-3, but lost his final game, in which a win would have put them in the playoffs, to the Jets.
Moeller’s future looked secure, until the Lions — as the Lions do — hired unqualified, unexperienced Matt Millen to be the general manager. He fired Moeller and hired Marty “I’ll take the wind” Mornhinweg.
In the annals of sports history, there may not be a better metaphor for the Lions. A Hall of Fame kicker in Jason Hanson on the sideline, the team moving the ball and we’ll take the wind to start overtime.
It’s a wonder the Bears, who immediately went down and scored, could even play from laughing so hard. Feel free to Google, “Lions take the wind.”
Wayne Fontes, the Big Buck himself, signed free agent Scott Mitchell away from Miami in the early ’90s and initially it looked like a good deal. The Lions reached the playoffs in 1995 against Philadelphia, but then lost 58-37. And it wasn’t that close. At all.
Mitchell, who turned out to be so mediocre, threw a pair of pick-sixes and four interceptions overall before being benched for Don Majkowski. Former Lions QB Rodney Peete had a passer rating of 143.3 that day. The Lions had previously let him go.
A favorite Lions memory, and it still fits here, was being at the game against the Giants in which Mitchell was pulled midway through a series at the Silverdome. Good times.
Sadly, I could keep going. I’ve barely dented the 2000s. The pain and anger are still too raw to delve into those feelings.
Back to the present:
Morrice at New Haven Merritt
At who? Exactly. Morrice rolls once again … Morrice 320, New Haven 6.
Owosso at Ortonville Brandon
Just for the record, I kind of like the white pants. Unfortunately, pants aren’t going to make a big difference here. And Pringles … how can you not love those stackable preformed chips? Brandon has scored a lot and beat Lake Fenton last week, which lost to Corunna, which beat Owosso … Brandon 48, Owosso 18.
Goodrich at Corunna
Goodrich’s record is a mixed bag this season. This is a winnable game, it appears, for Corunna which has an experienced quarterback and coach. At home I’m taking the Cavaliers … Corunna 27, Goodrich 24.
Ovid-Elsie at Chesaning
This is homecoming for the Indians, who have had some good success this season. However, Ovid-Elsie beat Montrose and Chesaning lost big to the Rams … Ovid-Elsie 35, Chesaning 14.
Durand at LakeVille
The Railroaders have posted some big point totals against teams that have a combined 1-11 record and lost to the only team they played with a winning record. LakeVille falls into the former category at 0-4. The Railroaders will roll … Durand 42, LakeVille 6.
Laingsburg at Bath
Mt. Morris is 1-3 this season. Bath lost to Mt. Morris. On the road or not, the Wolfpack should win easily … Laingsburg 38, Bath 14.
Perry at Olivet
The host Eagles have allowed 15 points in two league games, Perry has scored none. … Olivet 35, Perry 6.
Montrose at New Lothrop
Montrose losing on a field goal to Ovid-Elsie takes none of the luster away from this battle between neighboring districts. New Lothrop hasn’t seemed to lose a step this season, which might be bad news for the Rams who have lost three straight to the Hornets … New Lothrop 38, Montrose 18.
Byron at Mt. Morris
Byron has opened the season with four straight games against tough programs. This get easier now, but not enough … Mt. Morris 28, Byron 12.
Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan (-18.5)
I blew it last week by picking NIU to cover the spread. I don’t know what happened, Michigan never actually covers. I still feel weird picking them to cover this week … Michigan 48, Rutgers 17.
Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State (-4.5)
MSU is coming off a game everyone is hyping as a “program” win. It’s a dumb term. Nebraska played No. 3 Oklahoma tough, but I’ve heard the Sooners called overrated. They probably are. The Cornhuskers aren’t known for their run defense and MSU seems to have a real running back … MSU 31, Nebraska 14.
Ravens (-8.5) at Lions
How in the world are the Lions only and 8.5-point underdog? I’d give some sucker a lot more than than if they gave me Lamar and the Ravens … Ravens 35, Lions 17.
Staff Picks
Greyson Steele: Morrice, Brandon, Goodrich, Ovid-Elsie, Durand, Laingsburg, Olivet, New Lothrop, Mt. Morris, Michigan, MSU, Ravens.
Jerome Murphy: Morrice, Brandon, Goodrich, Ovid-Elsie, Durand, Laingsburg, Olivet, New Lothrop, Mt. Morris, Michigan, MSU, Ravens.
Josh Champlin: Morrice, Brandon, Goodrich, Ovid-Elsie, Durand, Laingsburg, Olivet, New Lothrop, Mt. Morris, Rutgers, MSU, Ravens.
Ryan Weiss: Morrice, Brandon, Goodrich, Ovid-Elsie, Durand, Laingsburg, Olivet, New Lothrop, Mt. Morris, Michigan, MSU, Ravens.
