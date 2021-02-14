O-E lady bowlers poised for state title run

CORUNNA — Ovid-Elsie’s girls bowling team, which came within one spot and eight pins of reaching last year’s round of eight step-ladder finals in Division 3, is hoping to be strong again in 2021.
Armed with individual Mid-Michigan Activities Conference champion Mikayla Kelley, a senior who placed third at the regionals and 22nd at the Division 3 state finals, along with fellow state qualifier junior Elizabeth Underhill, the Marauders have experience and talent back. Underhill placed fifth at regionals and 38th at the state finals.
Morgan Douglass is the third returner for the Marauders. The junior finished 41st at regionals.
Kelley averaged a 181 last season and the senior, who will bowl at Spring Arbor University next season, will lead the way again this winter.
Making it a bit tougher to get back to the state finals is the fact Ovid-Elsie graduated three talented bowlers: Jocelyn Holton-Pugh, Chloe Taylor and Madison Schneider, who all finished in the top 21 at regionals.
“We’ve lost some people so we definitely have to spend some time to rebuild but I think that we have a chance this year if we take the time to practice,” Kelley said.
Added Underhill, “We just want to keep doing better like we did the last two years.”
Underhill averaged a 161 a year ago while Douglass averaged 140.
Ovid-Elsie bowling coach Matt Fabus said there are a few younger bowlers who are finding their way.
“We graduated three off the girls team and we have some new bowlers coming in and one that bowled with us a couple of times last year,” Fabus said. “The other ones I’m still working with them. You’ve got to tweak them. They show you what they have and then you’ve got to tweak stuff for them.”
Here is a brief look at how area bowling teams stand for this winter. The season started a few weeks ago.
GIRLS BOWLING
Byron
Coach: Jon Rich
Last Year: first D-4 regionals, 10th D-4 finals
Key Returners: Regan Kopesky, Sr.; Laney Eckleberry, Sr.
Outlook: The Eagles, defending regional champions who placed 10th in the state last season, graduated all four individual state qualifiers. Kopesky, who finished 13th at the regionals, returns, along with upperclassman Laney Eckleberry.
Corunna
Coach: Karla Scott
Last Year: eighth D-3 regionals
Key Returners: Bridget Ryon, Sr.; Carly Pavka, So.; Mackayla Davis, Jr.
Outlook: Ryon was a state qualifier a year ago, finishing 49th in the D-3 finals. She placed sixth at the D-3 regionals and her season average was a 169. Pavka will be a key bowler after averaging 150 a year ago.
Chesaning
Coach: Phil Larner
Last Year: 10th D-3 regionals
Outlook: The Indians do not have any returners from last season and were battling a shortage of bowlers as the season was about to begin. Chesaning, however, was expected to gain a few more bowlers before the season opener started.
Durand
Coach: Tena Fraley
Last Year: seventh D-3 regionals
Key Returners: Alanna Feldhouse, Jr.; Jordyan Oesterle, Sr.;
Key Newcomers: Allyson Gillett, Sr.; Madyson Stebbins, Sr.
Outlook: Feldhouse, who averaged 165 last season, opened the season with games of 199 and 169 for the Railroaders. Durand is looking to improve on last season’s seventh-place regional finish. The Railroaders opened 2021 with a 28-2 victory over Chesaning.
Oesterle, a senior, averaged a 138 and will be another key performer. Senior newcomers Gillett and Stebbins have also shown promise. Durand returns a total of six bowlers. “As a team, our goal is to do our best and qualify for regionals and states,” Fraley said.
New Lothrop
Coach: Caryl Walling
Last Year: 12th D-4 regionals
Key Returners: Rachele Black, So.; Grace Ingram, Jr.; Haley Vincke, Jr.; Grace Ingram, Jr.
Key Newcomers: Carylne Malone, Fr.
Outlook: Black will lead the way as the sophomore captain and anchor bowler was averaging 170 at the beginning of the season. Ingram and Vincke are returning juniors while Carylne Malone, a freshman left-hander, brings in an average of 140.
Owosso
Coach: Penny Stillwagon, Tom Trecha
Last Year: fifth D-2 regionals; third Flint Metro Stars.
Key Returners: Aubree Irish, Sr.; Brooke Stechschulte, Sr.; Taylor Eiseler, Jr.; Willow MacLaughlin, Jr.
Key Newcomers: Lilly Kelley; Zoie Brandt.
Outlook: Irish, 16th at last year’s D-2 regional, came within six spots of qualifying for the state finals. The senior will be leading the way for the Trojans in 2021.
Ovid-Elsie
Coach: Matt Fabus
Last Year: second D-3 regionals, ninth D-3 state finals
Key Returners: Mikayla Kelley, Sr.; Elizabeth Underhill, Sr.; Morgan Douglass, Jr.,
Outlook: The Marauders, back-to-back league champions, return a pair of individual state qualifiers in Kelley, who finished 22nd at the Division 3 state finals, six spots from the stepladder finals, and Underhill, who finished 38th at the states.
Kelley averaged a 181 last season. Kelley had the high average in all of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference a year ago. Since practices were few and far between in front of the season starting, Fabus said the key newcomers are still not certain for 2021.
BOYS BOWLING
Byron
Coach: Jon Rich
Last Year: second D-4 regionals, 13th D-4 finals
Key Returners: Mitchell Morrow, So.; Jaxson Small, Jr.
Key Newcomers: Dakota Huggins, Fr.
Outlook: Byron graduated the bulk of its squad from last season, including three individual state qualifiers. The Eagles, 0-1 to start out the 2021 season, still return Morrow and Small.
Corunna
Coach: Jason Scott
Last Year: eighth D-3 regionals
Key Returners: Brady Cornell, Sr.; Lucas Cunningham, Jr.; Phil Morse, Jr.; Jeremiah Davis, Sr.; Robert Wright, So.
Key Newcomer: Trent Moore, Sr.
Outlook: Cornell will be gunning for his fourth state finals appearance. He placed 29th at the D-3 finals last season. Cornell averaged a 200 and placed seventh at the regionals. Cunningham, Morse and Davis all averaged above 180.
Chesaning
Coach: Phil Larner
Last Year: 10th D-3 regionals
Key Returners: Ian Russell, So.
Key Newcomer: Josh Sicaro.
Outlook: Russell is the lone varsity returner for the Indians. Russell finished 37th at last season’s Division 3 regionals. He delivered a 203 in the first match of this year’s campaign. This winter, Chesaning has been battling a numbers challenge with the COVID-19 pandemic. “The last two years I have had 22 and 30 kids come out for bowling,” Larner said. “This year we have eight bowlers as of now, five boys and three girls.”
Durand
Coach: Terry Burlingame
Last Year: fourth D-3 regionals
Key Returners: Caden Rodgers, Jr.; Keenan Shepard, So.
Key Newcomers: Landon Rodgers, Fr; Sean Parker, Fr.
Outlook: Durand graduated four of its top five bowlers last season, including regional champion Cooper Neyman. The Railroaders opened the season with a 26-4 win over Chesaning. “We lost a couple of bowlers this year and have been continually looking to fill that fifth spot,” Burlingame said. “We are a very young team with lots of potential. This is a year of rebuilding and I am looking forward to the future and turning these young men into great bowlers.”
New Lothrop
Coach: Caryl Walling
Last Year: sixth D-4 regionals
Key Returners: Rafael Woods, Jr.; Kohen Andres, Soph.; Adam Andres, Soph.
Key Newcomers: Cole Bradshaw, Fr.; Ashton Andres, Fr.; Damon Andres.
Outlook: The Hornets’ will be led by anchor Woods, who averaged a 248 last season and placed fifth at the Division 4 regionals and 42nd at the D-4 state finals. Bradshaw, who will bowl fourth, was averaging a 200 early on this season. Kohen Andres and Adam Andres are returning sophomores with Ashton Andres and Damon Andres coming in as freshmen.
Owosso
Coach: Penny Stillwagon, Tom Trecha
Last Year: third D-2 regionals, co-champions Flint Metro League.
Key Returner: Brett Czarnopys, Jr.
Key Newcomers: Noah Oszust, Sr.; Blake Dailey, So.; Jaysen Newell, Jr.; Kevin Laskowski, Jr.
Outlook: Owosso reached the Division 2 team finals a year ago before being sidelined in the first round of match play. The Trojans graduated several of standouts from that team, including brothers Alex and Braden Triggs, who both reached the top 16 stepladder finals. Czarnopys, who averaged 200 last season, will lead the way for Owosso this winter.
Ovid-Elsie
Coach: Matt Fabus
Last Year: 11th D-3 regionals
Key Returners: Corbin Kelley, Sr.; Ian Hehrer, Sr.; Steve Zedemont, Sr.; Tommy Terpening, Jr.
Outlook: The Marauders started the season on a high note with a 30-0 victory over Hamady . Kelley leads the way after sporting a 185 average last year. Hehrer (155), Zedemont (148) and Terpening (141) also look to contribute in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.