EAST LANSING — Limited spectators will be allowed for the final rounds of the state high school volleyball and football tournaments, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday.
Football teams will receive 125 tickets to be divided among game participants for purchase by immediate family members via the GoFan digital ticketing platform, the MHSAA said in a press release. Volleyball teams will receive 50 tickets.
Spectators in different households must be spaced out by 6 feet and maintain social distancing at all other times. Fans must wear face masks at all times.
Football restarts with 11-player regionals Saturday. New Lothrop is set to play Detroit Loyola at Madison Heights Bishop Foley in a regional championship matchup.
Volleyball restarts Tuesday with the state quarterfinals and concludes Jan. 14-16 in Battle Creek. Swimming and diving will conclude its season Jan. 15-16 at three finals sites, however, no fans will be allowed at those events due to the high number of participants.
Swimming and diving finals will be livestreamed on mhsaa.tv. Fox Sports Detroit will broadcast all 10 football championship games.
