FENTON — Twenty-four unanswered points in the final 2 minutes, 40 seconds of the second quarter sent New Lothrop buzzing past Schoolcraft, 36-21, Saturday.
Up next for the 10-0 Hornets is a trip to Ford Field in the Division 7 state championship game. New Lothrop will take on 9-2 Traverse City St. Francis, which handed Cass City its first loss in 11 games, 13-12, Saturday.
“How we reacted after being down 7-0 was big,” New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas said. “We were able to really get the momentum rolling in the second quarter.”
New Lothrop’s 1-2 offensive punch proved too much for Schoolcraft. Senior quarterback Cam Orr rushed for 161 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. He also completed 6 of 16 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns. All three scoring receptions went to running back Will Muron.
Muron’s three receptions went for touchdowns of 63, 17 and 15 yards. He also ran for 145 yards on 16 carries.
“Will (Muron) was big on both sides of the ball but he’ll be the first to tell you, there are 35 other guys out there who are a part of this team,” Galvas said. “Everyone plays a role. He (Muron) is a special kid but like I said, it was a great team effort today. The defense came up with some huge stops.”
Muron was a member of New Lothrop’s 2018 state title team that beat Madison Heights Madison 50-44.
“The first time we went, it was a dream come true and now it’s another dream come true,” he said.
Muron, a first-team All-State defensive back, also played a big role defensively with a team-high 12 tackles and one interception.
Another first-team All-Stater for New Lothrop, Orr, said that the defense ignited the offense.
“Our defense played lights out after that first drive (of Schoolcraft),” Orr said. “We just stepped up and didn’t give up any more points the rest of the half. We really put ourselves in the driver’s seat to win that thing.”
New Lothrop, which totaled 422 yards in offense, outrushed the Eagles 295 to 130.
Schoolcraft senior quarterback Alex Thole, who is committed to Grand Valley State University, completed 24 of 43 passes for 296 yards and one TD. He threw two interceptions and was pressured for much of the game.
Besides Muron, New Lothrop’s defense was spearheaded by Ian Gross and Julius Garza, who each had 10 tackles. Orr had nine tackles and two sacks. Bryce Cheney, joining Alec Mangino with eight tackles, hauled in his eighth interception of the season to wrap up the victory.
Mangino, a senior middle linebacker, said the game plan was to try to contain Thole and his high-octane passing game.
“We were pretty much going off last week,” Mangino said. “We were spying the quarterback and making sure he wasn’t getting outside and running for big plays. Basically the big thing was containment — do your job. Once we got tuned in, we all knew what our job was and we got it done.”
Schoolcraft (9-2) had New Lothrop on its heels early in the first half.
New Lothrop was unable to convert three golden scoring chances in the red zone and the Eagles took a 7-0 lead on running back Jimmy Downs’ 87-yard TD run. Downs broke two tackles on a pitch to the left and then outran the New Lothrop defense. The Eagles converted the extra point kick with 1:27 left in the first quarter.
Schoolcraft had an opportunity to put more points on the board, but New Lothrop held at its 12 when the Eagles’ fourth-and-10 pass was caught out of bounds.
New Lothrop then scored three touchdowns and made three successful two-point conversions — all in a span of 2:40.
“I don’t even know (what happened) — it happened so fast,” Muron said. “A lot of big plays and a lot of momentum. That game was crazy. It was fun.”
Muron’s 41-yard run to the Schoolcraft 22 set up New Lothrop’s go-ahead score. Cannon Cromwell’s 16-yard run to the 2 set up Orr’s 2-yard TD run. The Hornet quarterback then ran in the 2-point conversion with 2:40 left in the half. It gave the Hornets’ an 8-7 lead.
New Lothrop was far from done in the first half.
The Hornets struck again when Muron, taking a short pass from Orr, motored for a 63-yard touchdown. With 1:10 left in the first half, Orr again ran in the two-point conversion.
Schoolcraft, behind the passing of Thole, drove to the Hornet 44 but was stopped on downs with 35 seconds left in the half.
Instead of running the clock out, Muron busted loose for a 45-yard run to the Schoolcraft 11. After being pushed back due to a holding penalty, New Lothrop faced a fourth-and-goal from the 17. Orr zipped a 17-yard scoring pass to Muron in the left corner of the end zone with just 0.5 seconds left in the second quarter. Muron ran in the two-point conversion.
New Lothrop made it 30-7 with 6:50 left in the third quarter. Orr rushed for a 6-yard TD, but the extra point failed.
The Hornets denied Schoolcraft when Mangino recovered a fumble at the Hornet 5. But Schoolcraft’s Jake Olvitt intercepted a pass and returned it 5 yards for an Eagle touchdown. The two-point try failed and Schoolcraft trailed 30-13 with 2:17 left in the third quarter.
New Lothrop made it 36-13 with 20 seconds left in the quarter. Orr completed a 15-yard pass to Muron for his third scoring reception of the game. The extra point kick was no good.
Schoolcraft cut the deficit to 36-21 with 11:03 left in the fourth quarter. Thole found 6-foot-6 receiver Harmon DeVries open for a 5-yard TD reception. Jett Gott’s two-point run was good.
New Lothrop wrapped up the win with just over 3 minutes left.
On a fourth-and-3 from the Hornet 8, Thole’s pass was intercepted by Cheney in the end zone. Cheney leapt high for the pick and was in perfect position for the interception.
With just over 3 minutes left, the celebration was on. New Lothrop was able to run out the clock.
Muron said there are many things he remembers from New Lothrop’s last state title in 2018.
“The adrenaline rush it was,” Muron said. “I don’t know. There are so many feelings. Like I said, it’s one of those things that is hard to describe. You’ve just got to experience it. And it was a pretty good experience and so I think we’re all pretty happy about going back.”
