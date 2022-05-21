By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
CHESANING — Chesaning seniors Brenden Quackenbush and Levi Maier each captured Division 3 regional track and field championships at home on Friday.
Quackenbush won the shot put with a personal-best of 53-feet, 1-inch. He also inched closer to Chesaning’s 1987 school record set by Joe Greenfelder.
“It’s just five inches away from the school record,” Quackenbush said. “It was actually a two-foot PR. I knew it when I threw it … I kept throwing a PR every throw I had today. It was amazing. Everything is clicking and everything I’m working on in practice is working.”
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for the upcoming state finals, as do athletes who met or exceeded state qualifying times or distances also won berths to the state finals.
Quackenbush also placed second in the discus with a toss of 138-9 while Maier placed second in the 1600 run (4:31.61) for the Indians, who finished second in the overall team standings.
Sanford Meridian won the boys regional title with 105 points. Chesaning was a close second with 102 1/3 points. Ovid-Elsie was 10th (29 2/3) and New Lothrop was 14th (16).
Quackenbush saved his best for last. After delivering throws of 51-5 1/2 and 51-3 in the finals, he unleashed his 53-footer and knew it was a good one the moment it left his hand. Quackenbush was smiling and jumping up and down even before his distance was announced.
Maier won the 800-meter run in 2:01.71, holding off second place Nate March of St. Louis by three seconds. Maier had qualified for the state finals earlier in the day by placing second in the 1600 run.
“I was so tired but I went in and I gave it my all,” Maier said. “I knew I was seeded first. I hate seeding down, I’m too competitive. I ended up with maybe a 2:01 and change I think. I wanted to get a good seed time for states.”
Ovid-Elsie pole vaulter Tryce Tokar won the pole vault by clearing 13 feet, 6 inches. Tokar next tried for a new school record, at 14-7 but missed on all three tries.
Tokar is just a freshman said he was trying to better the school record by an inch.
“I think the school record is 14-6 and Joey Latz holds the record,” Tokar said. “I think if I get a little bit bigger pole, then I think I get launched up a little higher and I could probably clear 14-7.”
Jordan Nixon of Chesaning was second at 11-9.
New Lothrop’s Nolan Mulcahy, Nick Barnette, Ethan Birchmeier and Rafael Woods finished second in the 4x100 relay (45.38).
St. Louis was the girls regional champion with 134 points. Chesaning was eighth (41) while New Lothrop finished 10th (37) and Ovid-Elsie placed 12th (19 1/2).
Ovid-Elsie’s Jessica Kozlowski was seeded first in the 100-meter hurdles. Kozlowski, just a freshman, ended up winning the event in 17.15 seconds.
“I won the race but it was really close at the end,” Kozlowski said. “It was fun. I was kind of nervous. The girl behind me (Emily Zelinko of St. Charles) was only about a half-second behind me. I don’t know if I ran a PR or not.”
Kyla Jackson of Chesaning won the shot put with a throw of 33-5 with New Lothrop’s Hannah Beaucamp placing second at 33-2.
Makayla Reiber of Chesaning placed second in the high jump at 4-10.
New Lothrop senior Clara Krupp was able to qualify for the state meet in both the 800 run and 4x100 relay. She teamed up with Lily Bruff, Elizabeth Heslip and Laina Yates to place second in the 4x100 in 53.14.
Krupp was able to qualify for the state meet in the 800 based on time, she said. She was third in 2:25.76.
“The race (800) went pretty well and I was happy with it,” Krupp said. “I believe I made it to states. And our 4x100 team also made it.”
Krupp’s father and New Lothrop girls head coach Tim Krupp said the 4x100 team delivered a personal-best time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.