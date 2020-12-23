MHSAA adjusts fall sports restart

LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association adjusted its schedule to complete fall tournaments in football, volleyball and girls swimming and diving Tuesday, suspending practices immediately while awaiting further guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on the department’s pilot rapid testing program.
The MHSAA is working to update dates of competition to better reflect the testing schedule, officials said in a press release Tuesday. Taking part is the MDHHS testing pilot is a requirement for athletes.
“Fall teams taking part in the pilot program are expected to receive rapid-result antigen tests and more instruction by Dec. 29. The MDHHS on Dec. 28-29 will be conducting webinars to train school personnel who will be involved in the testing process,” officials said in the release.
The MHSAA suspended its fall postseason tournaments and winter practices Nov. 18 after the MDHHS issued an emergency order closing high schools to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The restrictions on high school sports were extented Dec. 8 and were set to expire Dec. 20, though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that schools could reopen Jan. 4. At that time, the MHSAA gave schools the green light to resume fall sports practices Monday, with competition beginning Jan. 2.
New Lothrop’s football team (8-0) was scheduled to face Loyola (8-1) Jan. 2 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley.
