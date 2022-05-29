OWOSSO — Here is a brief look at the upcoming district softball tournaments and pairings.
All district tournaments are single elimination which means one loss and teams are out. District champions will move on to the regionals.
Owosso, the defending Division 2 state champion, currently ranked No. 4 in the state, will be hosting a district tournament at Pauline “Denny” Hill Field.
Other teams that have made their way in the state rankings are New Lothrop and Laingsburg, both ranked as honorable mention selections in Division 3.
Division 2 (at Owosso)
There is one pre-district game on Tuesday at 4 p.m. with Lansing Catholic traveling to Williamston.
Owosso will take on the winner of that game Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Owosso.
Corunna then battles Haslett 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Owosso.
The district finals will be played Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Division 3 (at Laingsburg)
This tournament will be played all on Friday to give certain athletes who have qualified in track and field for the state meet an opportunity to compete in both sports.
Friday’s first district game finds Laingsburg hosting Durand at 1 p.m.
At 3 p.m., the other district semifinal at Laingsburg features Ovid-Elsie battling Byron.
The district title game is set for Friday at 5 p.m.
Division 3 (at Perry)
District tournament 89 begins Saturday at 10 a.m. with Perry hosting Bath.
The second game of the day pits Leslie vs. Stockbridge at 12:30 p.m.
The district championship game is set for 3:30 p.m.
Division 3 (at New Lothrop)
The action starts Saturday at 10 a.m. with St. Charles battling Chesaning.
The other district semifinal the same day takes place at noon with New Lothrop hosting Montrose.
The district championship game is set for 2 p.m.
Division 4 (at Webberville)
This tournament is set for Saturday and starts with Whitmore Lake taking on Dansville at 10 a.m.
Morrice will square off with Webberville in a noon district semifinal.
The finals will be played at 2 p.m.
