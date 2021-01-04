Clement showcases versatility on hardwood for Byron

BYRON — Byron’s Makayla Clement has displayed an array of basketball skills throughout her distinguished high school career.
The 5-foot-10 senior forward/guard — this week’s Argus-Press Athlete of the Week — is on pace to score more than 1,000 points and can hurt the opposition either off the dribble drive or from long range.
“One of the things that makes Makayla such a special player is her versatility,” said Byron girls basketball coach Theresa Marvin. “She’s dangerous in transition, but she can also shoot the three and attack the basket from within our offense. She’s also an incredibly skilled passer and often reads the defense to get teammates open shots.”
Last season, Clement averaged 15 points per game along with 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals. Clement rained in 31 3-pointers but also led the team in field goal percentage at 54.3 percent. She helped the Eagles post a 23-1 season, which included the school’s first-ever girls district basketball title. Byron also won its first outright league title in 30 years — going 14-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Clement scored 17 points with five rebounds in a first-round 58-21 regional win over Bronson. But No. 8-ranked Byron, scheduled to play for a regional title against No. 3-ranked Michigan Center, ultimately had its season taken away by COVID-19.
“I was kind of just in shock,” Clement said of having last year’s winter postseason tournaments canceled. “I was taking it (the season) for granted. I never was expecting that our season was going to be canceled like that. I was really shocked and really upset.”
Clement was named a unanimous First Team all-star in the MMAC as well as a first-team Argus-Press All-Area player.
Byron’s only loss from a year ago came in its 15th game — a 54-47 loss to No. 3-ranked Fowler.
Clement is hoping Byron can get back to playing basketball this winter as practices are expected to start soon. The MHSAA recently approved an adjusted regular season calendar for indoor winter sports, which may resume practices Jan. 16 under current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
Byron is hoping for another memorable season. Besides Clement, the Eagles also return two-time Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year Sarah Marvin this season. Marvin, a two-time All-Stater, averaged 18.3 points per game and 13.1 rebounds per night.
Clement also said that another Eagle player — her sophomore sister Makenna Clement — could also make a big impact.
“She (Makenna) was like our sixth player off the bench,” Clement said. “I would predict she will be starting this year if we have a season.”
If the season indeed does proceed, the hopes remain high this season, Clement said.
“Last year we had a pretty good team, same as this year,” Clement said. “We’ll be led by myself, Sarah and then my sister. So I think it’s a little trio this year … As a team, I’m hoping we can make it as far as we did last year or farther and even better. Right now, I’m actually just praying we get a season. Obviously I’m looking to score one thousand points (in a career). But honestly, that’s not really my main goal. I just want to get a championship in.”
When asked to name one of her biggest highlights from last season, Clement said it was the district-title winning 49-29 victory over Laingsburg.
“It had to be Laingsburg — the second to last game we played,” Clement said. “We were expecting them to come out really strong, which they did and I don’t think we scored until five minutes into the game. And we were honestly surprised we came out with a 20-point win … I’m pretty sure I had 13 points in that game, which probably wasn’t a lot. But I know my sister and I hit five three’s or four three’s right off the bat, so it kind of got us rolling.”
Clement also had five assists while her sister scored seven points with six rebounds. Sarah Marvin had 12 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. The Eagles stormed out to a 30-10 halftime lead.
Byron clinched its first outright league title by beating New Lothrop, 57-25, it improved the Eagles MMAC record to 13-0 and eliminated 11-2 Chesaning from title contention.
Byron had a memorable 38-32 overtime win over Chesaning at Byron. In that game, Clement contributed 11 points and three assists.
Clement, according to coach Theresa Marvin, will be an integral part of Byron’s season coming up. Clement has scored 797 points so far in her high school career.
“No doubt in my mind, she is one of the best basketball players to ever play for Byron,” the coach said.
“Her work ethic from a young age has really shown during her high school career. I just hope Makayla and our other 2021 seniors get a chance to play together this one last season.”
Clement has also competed in volleyball and track and field at Byron. She was an honorable mention all-league volleyball player as a rightside hitter. She was also named Academic All-State in volleyball.
In track, as a sophomore, Clement competed in the high jump as well as the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes. She was a first-team all-conference high jumper as a freshman and made second team all-league as a tenth-grader. Her personal-best high jump mark is five-feet even.
Clement said she has not yet decided on which college she will attend next year. She said she is hoping to compete in basketball and/or possibly track and field. She said that sports management and sports media entertainment are two fields of study she could possibly major in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.