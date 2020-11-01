DEWITT — New Lothrop senior Carson Hersch ran to an individual regional cross country championship and the Hornet boys qualified for the state finals as a team Saturday at DeWitt High School.
Hersch won the boys Division 3 regional race in 16 minutes, 1.18 seconds and New Lothrop finished third in the boys team standings with 97 points.
The top three teams at regionals and the top seven individuals, on non-qualifying teams, earned tickets to the upcoming MHSAA Lower Peninsula state finals in Brooklyn.
St. Louis (43 points) and Ithaca (54) ran ahead of New Lothrop.
But nobody ran ahead of Hersch, who said senior teammate Drew Kohlmann was a big help. Kohlmann finished 12th in 17:18.15.
“Drew got out fast,” said Hersch a few minutes after finishing the race. “He did what he usually does. It helps me. He pulls me along. He was winning for the first mile or so and then I passed him.”
Chesaning ran fifth (150) with Laingsburg running ninth (178).
New Lothrop was also bolstered by Ryan Heslip (21st), Jason Weber (32nd) and Aaron Vincke (38th).
Also qualifying as individuals to the state finals were Laingsburg’s Lucas Woodruff (10th, 17:06.95) and Chesaning’s Levi Maier (15th, 17:31.08).
In the Division 3 girls regional race, Clara Krupp of New Lothrop ran seventh (20:14.1) to qualify for the state finals. Perry featured three individual state qualifiers in Grace O’Neill (11th, 20:48.13), Ella Kloeckner (19th, 21:36.33) and Emma Cochrane (22nd, 21:44.47). Chesaning’s Oliva Grover also qualified (18th, 21:32.65).
The girls team standings in Division 3 featured regional champion Ithaca (30), St. Louis (46) and Pewamo-Westphalia (64). New Lothrop ran fourth (128) with Perry fifth (143), Ovid-Elsie seventh (172) and Laingsburg eighth (187).
Division 2 Regional
Corunna featured two individual state qualifiers in the boys race — Mason Warner and Logan Roka — and two individual state qualifiers in the girls race — Lilly Evans and Evie Wright.
Warner finished 12th in 16:58.74 while Roka finished 14th in 17:05.17.
“My goal would be just to qualify and to help my team do its best,” Warner said. “I think we accomplished that. We had some PRs.”
St. Johns won the boys regional title (21 points) with Fowlerville second (75) and Mason third (92). Corunna ran sixth (140).
Kalon Boilore ran 36th for the Cavs (18:13.0) while Calvin Cody ran 49th (18;48.94) and Zak Pickler ran 53rd (19:10.66).
Owosso’s top boys runner was Jack Smith (55th, 19:14.12). The Trojans had no official team score.
In the girls race, Corunna’s seniors Evans and Wright ran third and sixth, respectively. Evans finished in 19:00.63 and Wright ran 19:39.68.
“It was definitely fun running here because we normally run at Delta College so DeWitt was interesting,” Evans said. “There was a pretty good hill at the start and then towards the finish. My mindset was to help my team do its best and qualify for the state. We did that today so we’re happy. Evie came into the race sick today but still got after it and we had a great day.”
The Corunna girls finished fourth as a team with 137 points. Lansing Catholic was first (66) with St. Johns second (91) and Olivet third (116). Owosso did not have an official score but was paced by Libby Summerland (22nd, 21:07.74) and Emma Johnson (40th, 22:11.52).
Division 4 regional
The Morrice boys will be going to the state finals as a team after placing third in the Division 4 regional standings Saturday at DeWitt.
Morrice scored 74 points and trailed only Carson City Crystal (32) and Webberville (52).
The Orioles were led by senior Caleb Rivers, who ran fourth individually in 17:18.05. Rivers labored somewhat in the latter stages but gutted it out.
“Our hope was to beat out Whitmore Lake (fourth, 132) so that we could all go to states,” Rivers said. “The first mile I felt pretty good but then the second mile, I was trying to catch up to a Carson City kid and I just died out.”
Morrice also featured senior Aiden Campbell (ninth, 18:10.18), senior Owen Doerner (11th, 18:16.19) and senior Chandler Iler (12th, 18:27.96) — all medal winners in the top 15. Junior Luke Dutcher was 41st (21:05.22).
Morrice coach Jenny Howard said the seniors reached their goal Saturday.
“We’re so excited going to the states as a team — that was the goal of the seniors,” Howard said. “I’m so proud of the team. It’s been a tough season especially with COVID. We had a lot of meets that were canceled and rescheduled and with all the different guidelines in place. But the boys pushed through.”
In the girls race, Morrice’s Lillie Corbat ran 20th (23:27.49), missing state qualifying by one spot. She was the eighth place finisher among non-qualifying teams. Only the top seven get to advance. Maisie Campbell was 29th (24:52.44), Aubrey Rogers ran 41st (27:04.54) and Amber Lademann ran 47th (27:41.85).
Morrice ran seventh in the girls regional standings (150).
