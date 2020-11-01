Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Periods of light rain this morning. High 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.