Michigan’s muzzleloading season began Friday and runs one week shorter than previous years, ending Sunday.
That means if you’d like to take a whitetail buck with a firearm — any legal firearm that can be used in regular firearms season — there is only a week left. While we are at it, how long will we call it muzzleloading season, when hardly anyone will choose the ol’ smokepoles any more?
Maybe it could be renamed extended firearms season or late firearms season. In any event, I thought if I were going to take a buck, opening day would be a good place to continue the quest.
First off, my final days of the regular season were encouraging, because of the sheer number of deer being seen and that they seemed to have become a bit more relaxed already.
However, two adolescent bucks put on a show of strength right before my old eyes. It certainly wasn’t any genuine fight over a female; heck, the does paid no attention to them, as the young studs played tug of war in reverse. However, it was entertaining.
I also watched and visually measured up an 8-pointer who appeared in the final hour of daylight. Although within my self-prescribed range, he too was a young buck with a rack as wide as his ears but had the slender build of yearling (1.5 years old). So, with that I issued a renewed lease on his life and let him go about his business.
On opening day of “irregular” firearms season, I took a stand overlooking the show grounds of the earlier season, where the actors had a few days to prepare for their new presentation. I was not disappointed.
The action picked up as the sun sank, as always.
The first animals to appear on stage wore no headgear — that is until closer inspection with my Burris binocular revealed some small bones protruding from one of the skulls. One by one they continued to filter into the legume spread.
Before long, several other bucks decided to join in the fun, but they were more intent on proving a point (so to speak) to male competitors than to fill their stomachs.
One of them simply waltzed near another nearby trouble maker and they agreed to begin their show of strength — but, they did so carefully so as not to hurt themselves. Back and forth, heads down low, they pushed and shoved their way to a draw. Seconds later, they joined the females as they dined on the lush clover and alfalfa afoot.
Before the shift had finished, the quarreling bucks strolled off together enroute to a plot of turnips — not so much to feast but to cozy up to the does that were already there.
It’s always difficult, if not impossible to sneak off without disturbing the peace but an opening day with so much activity is nothing more than my invitation to be on the lookout for Mr. Big on another day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.