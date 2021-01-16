In life “it ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward.”
High school athletes have surely lived up to Rocky Balboa’s famous words amid the coronavirus pandemic, continually rising to the challenge in the face of ever-changing requirements and restrictions. The resiliency they’ve displayed is unbelievable.
And let’s not forget about the coaches who have gone above and beyond to stay connected with kids, whether it be in-person or virtually, throughout this lengthy period of isolation. Their efforts are commendable.
If there’s any silver lining to this difficult season of life, may it be that these young men and women gain a strength they’ve never known before. For each and every one of them, there are better days to come.
Now onto this weekend’s playoff action:
New Lothrop
vs. Schoolcraft
The Hornets showed little, if any, rust against Detroit Loyola last week in the regional finals, steamrolling the Bull Dogs 41-7 in the first action for either team since mid-November. With another full week of practice under their belts, I expect Cam Orr and company to build upon the momentum — after all, a trip to the state championship is at stake. New Lothrop 28, Schoolcraft 20
Traverse City St. Francis
at Cass City
Cass City did the unthinkable last week, toppling No. 1-ranked Ithaca 50-24 in the regional finals. The decisive victory has the Red Hawks beaming with confidence, the type of confidence that leads a team to punch a ticket to the state championship. Cass City 35, Traverse City St. Francis 24
Lansing Catholic
at Frankenmuth
Like New Lothrop, Frankenmuth had no trouble shaking off the rust last week after a lengthy hiatus, routing Marine City 31-7. Bolstered by an offense that can find the end zone both on the ground and through the air, the Eagles will soar in this one. Frankenmuth 28, Lansing Catholic 21.
Detroit Country Day
at Williamston
Williamston will take this one, but it’ll be close. Williamston 28, Detroit Country Day 24
Muskegon at DeWitt
The Big Reds will send DeWitt packing for a second consecutive season. Muskegon 31, DeWitt 24
Suttons Bay
at Lenawee Christian
Adrian Lenawee Christian routed Morrice earlier this postseason. I have to think this is their year. Adrian Lenawee Christian 42, Suttons Bay 28
Powers North Central
vs. Portland St. Patrick
I’m rolling with St. Pat. Call it the luck of the Irish. Portland St. Patrick 24, Powers North Central 21
Rams at Packers (-6.5)
At 37 years old, Aaron Rodgers continues to showcase why he’s one of the all-time greats. It’s tough to beat the Packers at Lambeau in January, and the Rams won’t. Packers 27, Rams 17
Ravens at Bills (-2.5)
Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have proven to be two of the brighter stars in the NFL, both displaying an ability to extend plays and find the end zone with their legs and through the air. I expect both to live up to their names tonight, but Jackson, backed by a chippy Ravens defense, will come out victorious. Ravens 31, Bills 27
Browns at Chiefs (-9.5)
I’m quite certain most football fans have already penciled the Chiefs in as AFC Champions, but the Browns aren’t a team to sleep on. Let’s not forget, this Chiefs team coughed one up to the Raiders during the regular season, and played down to its opponent on more than one occasion. Patrick Mahomes and his high-powered offense will ultimately be too much for Cleveland, but it’ll be closer than you think. Chiefs 34, Browns 28
Bucs at Saints (-2.5)
Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees. It seems as though this matchup was always destined to happen. Brees and the Saints swept the regular-season series, but with limited fans at the Superdome Sunday, homefield advantage is seemingly non-existent. The Bucs have shown more consistency as of late, and 43-year-old Brady has something to prove. Bucs 38, Saints 31
