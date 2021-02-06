News that winter high school contact sports have the green light starting Monday to begin competitions and contact practices was greeted with excitement and anticipation by area coaches.
New Lothrop wrestling coach Jeff Campbell said there are still questions and some logistics to iron out.
“The initial reaction is that we’re pretty excited, but there will be some more information that will come out Sunday about how the mats are going to work and how contact tracing is going to be,” Campbell said. “But I mean the guys, coming off the state football title and then coming into the room this week, and then getting the news that we’re going to be able to roll, everybody is pretty excited.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the new order Thursday, which allows athletes to get underway after the season was delayed from the typical December start.
There are numerous rules in place. Basketball players will be required to wear masks during competition under the order. Wrestling, however, will be exempt; the MDHHS will provide rapid testing to wrestling schools, free of charge. Wrestlers must have a negative test on meet day to participate.
“There are a lot of variables that we do not know,” Campbell said. “But basically, my comment would be that my guys are excited just to have a chance to compete and go from there.”
Other coaches said they also are ready, including Ovid-Elsie boys basketball coach Josh Latz.
“Our kids were just really excited to get the news that they would be able to be competitive again, get the juices flowing,” Latz said. “It’s been a great couple weeks of practice and getting back with them and being in the gym together. They missed that camaraderie and that’s been great the last couple of weeks. But you still have it in the back of your mind, you wonder if it is really going to happen — until it happens. We’re pretty excited.”
Up to this point, Latz said, practices have been focused mostly on skills, fundamentals and conditioning.
“We’ve had such a long layoff and that was a process,” he said. “Our guys have been great, working so hard with great attitudes through the whole thing. And we really put things in perspective — just to be grateful for what we did have. Every time we were on the court we tried to be grateful and thankful … Because it was unfortunate we had it taken away last year.”
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Ovid-Elsie was scheduled to face Perry in the district finals. The MHSAA postponed the game the day before, and the rest of the postseason never took place. Spring sports were canceled entirely.
Another team that saw its season end abruptly was the Byron girls basketball team. The Eagles, ranked No. 8 in the state at the time, were scheduled to face No. 3-ranked Michigan Center in the regional finals.
Byron girls basketball coach Theresa Marvin said Thursday’s announcement was music to the ears.
“Our reaction is completely ecstatic,” Marvin said. “There were kind of rumors going around the sports community and we heard some stuff from some representatives, but it was like until we saw what the order was going to be, what the precautions were that were going to be in place were actually true, we couldn’t get our hopes up. But man, once we saw it actually come out from MDHHS and then a little bit later from MHSAA, I mean it was nothing but excitement all the way around. By the time I got to practice, I had all the information for them. That we can actually play a game on Monday — it is to be determined if we will — but they’re super excited. And our varsity team wants to play three games a week for all six weeks.”
Marvin said she had been informed that the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference would be having a meeting Friday concerning scheduling.
“Our athletic director told us that the MMAC is meeting (Friday) so what will probably happen is that they will set the league schedule and we’ll probably play each league team only once.”
What happens with the non-league schedules also will have to be determined.
Marvin’s daughter, Sarah, a two-time Argus-Press All Area Basketball Player of the Year and an All-State guard, said she is just happy to play.
“It just feels a little surreal right now,” Sarah Marvin said. “Because it’s just been so many times, like, ‘Here’s this day, we have a schedule. You guys can start contact on this date.’ And then it gets pushed back. It still kind of feels like a little fake. And it probably will until we’re actually on a court and playing a game.”
