OWOSSO — Owosso High School athletic director Dallas Lintner has announced the school will not be charging admission to athletic events this fall, and concession stands will not be available because of COVID-19 and executive orders in Michigan.
Lintner said the region is still in Phase 4 of the Michigan Safe Start Plan and the school will be implementing other policies:
Each participant, defended as an athlete, coach or cheerleader (in uniform) will be allowed two guests to attend school events. Only pre-approved guests will be allowed entry.
Owosso participants will each receive two tickets for home and away contests to districbute to their guests.
Owosso encourages visiting schools to either distribute tickets to their guests or submit a “pass list” in advance from the school’s athletic department detailing the individual participants and their two guests by name.
All spectators, according to state orders, are required to wear facial coverings at all times. Admission will be refused for failure to meet the requirement.
Attendees who leave the site will not be allowed readmission to the event.
