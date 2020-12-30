NEW LOTHROP — The sun was shining and the sky was a radiant powder blue with billowing clouds Monday afternoon.
But make no mistake: It was still ice-cold out on the football practice field.
New Lothrop’s 8-0 football team, which is preparing for a Division 7 state quarterfinal — now slated for Jan. 9 vs. 8-1 Detroit Loyola, was back to practice four days before the New Year.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced Dec. 26 that football practice, for teams in the playoffs could resume with two days of non-contact conditioning and drills.
New Lothrop wide receiver/linebacker Julius Garza said Monday’s practice was good because the team is slowly getting back to practicing.
“You know we’re just kind of getting back in the groove of things again,” Garza said. “We’re just making sure that everyone gets back up to speed so that they can get rolling.”
Teams were allowed to wear helmets and shoulder pads, but had to maintain social distancing in preparation for the first round of COVID-19 testing set for Wednesday as part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services rapid testing pilot program.
Teams will be allowed full-contact drills once they complete a first round of testing with negative results.
“It just feels good to be back right now,” said New Lothrop’s All-State center Will Taylor. “It’s basically just muscle memory for us.”
The Hornets — who last played Nov. 13 during a 56-12 playoff victory over Bath — conducted a two-hour practice and started by going over plays at a relaxed pace.
“We went through light walk throughs and stuff,” New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas said.
Galvas said his Hornets were trying to get back into their routine, even if the temperatures were in the mid-20s.
The team was tested Wednesday before traveling to Genesee Fieldhouse in Grand Blanc, an indoor facility where the team conducted an indoor practice.
Plans also called for the team to practice at Chesaning High School.
Monday’s restart was the second for playoff teams. High School squads in the 11- and eight-player playoffs had returned to practice one week ago after more than a month lay off due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But a day later, teams were ordered to pause by the MHSAA as schools received more details on rapid testing procedures.
“It’s been a little bit of a battle, it’s sort of been a little discouraging but this whole year, our motto has been ‘Adapt and Overcome,’” Garza said.
According to a press release, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services personnel met with school officials Wednesday via Zoom to provide instructions on the testing protocols.
