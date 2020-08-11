OCC men’s invitational champions crowned

The Argus-Press
RUSH TWP. — Ben Young and Nick Pleshakov won the 2020 Owosso Country Club men’s invitational this past week.
Young and Pleshakov totaled 121 during the event.
Troy Crowe and Eric Bannan finished second at 124 with Randy Woodworth and Patrick Herrick finished third after a playoff at 125.
Kenny Stevens and Corey Thon also shot 125.
Bob Selleck and Kyle Clough were fifth at 127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.