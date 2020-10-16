OWOSSO — Two-time solo winners Macy Irelan, Amanda Brainerd and Kate Grinell led unbeaten Owosso to a 115-61 swimming and diving victory over Kearsley/Lake Fenton Thursday.
Owosso, winning 10 of the 12 events, improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Flint Metro League.
Irelan won the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 2.47 seconds), the 200 individual medley (2:27.12) and helped the Trojans win the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Irelan, who qualified for the state meet in the 100 fly earlier this season, beat Kearsley’s Emily Gilbert.
“It was a little bit nerve-wracking because I was going up against a really good teched up swimmer but I was excited to push myself and have a really good race,” Irelan said. “And I got a new personal record in my 200 IM.”
Irelan has not lost in the butterfly in dual-meet competition this season.
Owosso coach Andrew Murray said Irelan, a junior, has helped set the tone for his team.
“She qualified for the state finals already which is nice,” Murray said. “She got that out of the way earlier this year and we’re hoping to get some more people into the state meet in a couple of weeks.”
Murray said it was another strong showing by his squad.
“Some girls worked on regular events and other girls swam off events,” Murray said. “Basically our conference meet is three weeks away. A lot of our girls are making progress. We had some good swims and we’ve had some mixed results. We’re kind of in the middle of some good solid training — with some girls going back and some aren’t so quick yet. Hopefully by the end of the season, they will all come together.”
Brainerd also won two solo events — the 50 freestyle (28.09 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.22) — and had a hand in two relay victories.
Owosso won the medley relay with Irelan, Brainerd, Emily Pumford and Madisyn Ketchum (2:08.06).
In the 200 free relay, Owosso’s Brainerd, Pumford, Kate Grinnell and Irelan won in 1:50.61.
Grinnell claimed the 200 free (2:15.08) and 100 free (1:02.36).
Both coaches agreed to hold the diving competiton first and Owosso sophomore Olivia McInytre — the lone competitor — won with a combined score of 163.50 points after six dives.
“I had three new dives this week and I scored pretty well on them and I felt pretty good about them,” McIntyre said. “And another highlight was just being with the team for the rest of the meet. It feels good (being undefeated) since this is my first year on the team.”
McIntyre said there was one dive in particular she was happy with.
“My inward one and a half was the one that I’ve been preparing for and it went better than it has recently,” she said.
Lily Usher placed first for Owosso in the 100 backstroke (1:16.74).
Owosso will host Mt. Pleasant Tuesday before traveling to face another Flint Metro League unbeaten, Fenton, next Thursday.
“They (Fenton) are still very good,” Murray said. “I would expect them (the Tigers) to win the conference. They are just very deep and they have some very talented swimmers.”
Owosso hosts Corunna Oct. 27 and competes in the Flint Metro League Championships Nov. 5.
