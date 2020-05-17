BATH TWP. — Eagle Eye Golf and Banquet Center is offering a discounted rate at three Lansing-area golf courses for junior golfers through the end of June.
Golfers 18 and under may play Eagle Eye Golf Course (Bath), Hawk Hollow Golf Course (Bath) or Timber Ridge Golf Club (East Lansing) every Monday and Wednesday through June 30 for $20.
“We recognize that due to these unprecedented circumstances, boys and girls have been unable to participate in high school sports this spring and until recently, junior golfers (along with all Michigan golfers) have been unable to enjoy a day on the course,” Terry Kildea, Eagle Eye’s director of marketing, said in a press release. “Now that all our courses are open, we would like to offer this opportunity to showcase our diverse courses to the younger generation and give students a good reason to get out of the house for a few hours at mid-Michigan’s premier golf courses.”
The deal includes 18 holes of golf for walking. An advanced tee time is required and participants must mention the special promotion at the time of booking. No more than three junior golfers are allowed per tee time.
Players must also adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions in the parking lot, around the clubhouse and on the course. Golfers 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information call Eagle Eye at (517) 903-8064, Hawk Hollow at (517) 641-5945, Timber Ridge at (517) 940-8096, or email eagleeyegolfclub.com.
