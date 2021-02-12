LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s girls defeated perennial CMAC powerhouse Pewamo-Westphalia for the first time since the 2015-16 season — and did it convincingly Thursday night.
Laingsburg won 40-19 behind a ball-hawking defense that delivered 17 steals and the offensive sparks of senior point guard Grace Graham and sophomore forward Ellie Baynes.
Graham, who had never been on a Laingsburg team that had beaten P-W until Thursday, delivered a team-high 15 points with five steals, six rebounds and two assists. Baynes added 11 points and two assists while junior guard Erica Wade scored six points and junior forward Lorna Strieff had seven rebounds and four steals.
“I just think that we really came in with a lot of mental toughness onto the court and we just stuck with it and we kept a positive attitude no matter what,” Strieff said.
Laingsburg improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the CMAC while P-W, led by Sierra Schnieder’s seven points, fell to 1-1. The Wolfpack were coming off Tuesday’s 49-28 win over Portland St. Patrick, in a game that did not count toward the league standings.
“If you had told me the day before we played St. Patrick that we would beat these two teams like this, it would have been a surprise, yes,” Coach Doug Hurst said. “But after the St. Pats game, these girls showed me what they can do. I totally beleive they can do whatever they think they can do. So I think we can compete with anybody at this point. I’m extremely proud of them. The biggest thing we talked about was our mental toughness. And this team right now is showing it is one of the hardest mentally-tough teams I’ve ever had.”
Laingsburg never trailed Thursday after taking an 8-0 lead. Wade scored the first two points of the game before Graham made it 4-0 with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.
P-W finally got on the board with Aylah Smith’s 3-pointer, but Laingsburg took an 11-5 lead into the second quarter, and an 18-10 advantage into halftime.
Laingsburg went on an 8-0 scoring binge early in the third quarter with Graham in on all four baskets. First she fed Baynes for a low-post basket. Then, Graham scored on a drive while being fouled. She missed the free throw, but Baynes rebounded and Graham laid in a left-handed layup in what turned into a four-point play. Moments later Graham scored again and it was 26-10 Wolfpack.
That 17-3 scoring advantage in the third quarter gave Laingsburg a commanding 35-13 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
“Well we haven’t beaten P-W in any remembrance that I had so it was huge for us and we were super excited and I think we’re going to continue that into the rest of the season,” Graham said. “We started working out, even before we knew we could play, and I think that really helped us.”
Graham said the key was defensive intensity.
“Defense has always been our focus in practice,” the senior said. “We focus really on switching hard and guarding three’s because we know P-W is a big 3-point shooting team and covering their post because they have a couple of really tough post players.”
The Pirates had just one 3-pointer.
