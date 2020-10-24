The Argus-Press
CHESANING — Cam Orr threw three touchdowns and ran for another two as New Lothrop crushed Chesaning 62-7 Friday night to complete a 6-0 regular season.
Orr threw for 258 yards on a perfect 10 of 10 passing, and also ran for 70 yards on seven carries. Will Muron had three catches for 117 yards and a touchdown; he also punched in a 7-yard TD run and ran back a punt 61 yards for a score in the first quarter.
New Lothrop’s Julius Garza rushed for 46 yards and a score, with Cannon Cromwell adding a TD run. Garrett Mangino and Bryce Cheney caught TD passes from Orr.
Mangino added eight tackles and a sack on defense, while Cheney had two interceptions.
Chesaning (2-4, 2-4 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) quarterback Tyler Sager tossed a TD to Matt Warby that briefly tied the game at 7 in the first quarter. Warby had 56 yards on eight carries.
Zach Marzluft recorded five tackles for the Indians.
Eli Escamilla had a 45-yard fumble recovery return.
Morrice 58,
Deckerville 30
DECKERVILLE — In a rematch of a playoff game from last year, it was much of the same as Morrice rolled to a comfortable victory over Deckerville and claimed a share of its third straight league title.
The two teams met in last year’s regional finals, where Morrice won 50-24. No details were reported by press time.
Morrice finished the regular season 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the North Central Thumb League Stars Division. Mayville went 5-0 in the Stars Division; Morrice had a game with Atherton canceled Oct. 2 and only played four league contests. The Orioles picked up a non-league game against Vandercook Lake to fill that spot.
Mayville and Morrice were originally to play Sept. 4, but the coronavirus pandemic shortened the season to six games.
Ovid-Elsie 47,
Byron 14
BYRON — Five different Ovid-Elsie players ran for touchdowns as the Marauders cruised past Byron Friday night.
Cal Byrnes led the charge on the ground, running six times for 97 yards and a score. Eddy Evans added 40 yards and a TD on seven carries, while Logan Thompson had nine attempts for 29 yards and touchdown.
Theron Brooks and Dylan Carman also ran for scores for Ovid-Elsie (3-3, 3-3 MMAC). Carman completed 6 of 10 passes for 135 yards and a TD to Jacob Tomasek.
Jacob Schaub hauled in four passes for 93 yards. Evans added two interceptions on defense.
Trailing for most of the game, Byron quarterback Jared Moe was forced to air it out 39 times, but he completed just 10 passes for 156 yards and was picked off three times. He threw 29-yard TD to Caden Aldrich in the second quarter.
Aldrich finished with six grabs for 86 yards. Nolan Lange ran six times for 59 yards and a TD for Byron (1-5, 1-5).
Hemlock 50,
Laingsburg 0
LAINGSBURG — No. 5-ranked Hemlock lived up to the billing in a 50-0 blanking of Laingsburg Friday night.
The Huskies (6-0) outgained the Wolfpack 510 to 120 on the night, including 400-27 on the ground. Robert Knapik had 203 yards and three rushing scores for Hemlock, while Dylan Lagrow tossed three touchdowns.
Jack Byrnes had 28 yards on three carries for the Wolfpack (3-3). Zach Hawes, playing in place of normal starter Doug Matthews, completed 4 of 17 passes for 53 yards and an interception.
Hawes added 11 tackles on defense. Taylor Zdenahlik had nine stops.
Flushing 42, Owosso 6
FLUSHING — Owosso ended the regular season with a 1-5 record after a loss to Flushing in a Flint Metro League crossover game Friday.
Ted Worthington had 62 yards and Owosso’s lone touchdown on 17 carries. Tim Felver added 23 yards on six carries. As a team, Owosso ran for 166 yards
Trojans quarterback Shore BeDen was 2 of 5 passing for 32 yards. Felver and Worthington each had one catch.
Linden 13, Corunna 6
LINDEN — Linden held off Corunna 13-6 Friday in a Flint Metro League crossover contest.
Linden finished the regular season 4-2, while Corunna went 3-3.
No details were reported by press time.
