By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
MONTROSE — A pair of goals from senior striker Lorna Strieff left Laingsburg wanting, as the Wolfpack (16-6) lost 3-2 to Bad Axe (16-3-3) in Friday’s Division 4 regional soccer final here.
The loss may have given Laingsburg a sense of déjà vu. Last year they also ended their season with a one-goal regional final loss to the Hatchets. On that occasion the score was 2-1.
The Wolfpack certainly hoped for a different outcome this time around. And after knocking off the number one team in their division on Tuesday in Saginaw Valley Lutheran, they likely had reason to expect one.
Statistically speaking, they had more than a fighting chance, piling up a 12-5 shot advantage over the course of the game, but even so, the team was forced to play from behind for nearly the entire game.
The Wolfpack just couldn’t get the key goal when it needed it.
“We had better possessions but we couldn’t get a shot to go in,” said Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins. “We were doing everything right, except the finishing. They were a little wide, a little high. But I’m very proud of my team — for digging deep and not quitting.”
Bad Axe’s Lily Boyle scored on a penalty kick just nine minutes into the game. She put the ball perfectly in the left corner and Laingsburg goalie Joy Antcliff had no chance to stop it.
Strieff, struck back with 26:08 left in the first half, assisted by Cadie Ellis, but the Hatchets took a 2-1 lead into the break after Hanna Rapson scored off a counterattack while placing the ball in the right corner.
Bad Axe extended the lead to 3-1 with 17:50 left with a Kate Clancy goal.
Strieff, got the Wolfpack right back into it with her second goal. It came on a left-footed shot with 12:43 left.
Laingsburg had plenty more chances after that, including four corner kicks in a row with about 10 minutes left but could not cash in.
“I think that we were playing really good and that we left it all out there for the last game — especially for our seniors,” Laingsburg senior Grace Elfring said. “It was our last season. And I think that we were having a lot of good chances.”
Strieff said the Wolfpack put its best effort forward Friday.
“I think we played a really great game and we possessed most of the time,” Strieff said. “We had more shots on goal than I think Bad Axe did. I guess we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. We had a lot of good finishes and a lot of good leads by my teammates.”
