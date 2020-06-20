RUSH TWP. — Owosso Country Club reported two holes-in-one recently.
OCC member Doug Kenyon posted a hole-in-one Thursday on the 115-yard, par-3 third hole. He used a 9-iron and shot 46 for his nine-hole round. The shot was witnessed by OCC members David Hood, David B. Hood, Matt Riley and club president Glen Merkel.
Dale Weekley aced the 150-yard, par-3 seventh hole June 9 using a 7-iron. The shot was witnessd by Riley and OCC members Tim Shaw and Chris Taphouse. Weekley shot 76 for his 18-hole round.
