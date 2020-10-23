NEW LOTHROP — Both Byron and New Lothrop brought in 4-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference volleyball records, but Byron emerged with a 5-1 league mark following Thursday’s 25-16, 25-14, 20-25, 19-25, 15-5 win over New Lothrop.
Pearl Schmidt handed out 31 assists with six aces and 14 digs for the Eagles (15-6-2).
Maddie Davis had nine kills and Ally Glass added seven kills for the Eagles. Glass and Makenna Clement each registered three blocks.
No stats were provided by press time for the Hornets.
Durand tops O-E in five
ELSIE — Alivia Gilson had 40 digs, Jade Garske delivered 10 kills and Alicia Wright had four aces as Durand defeated Ovid-Elsie in five sets Thursday 22-25, 25-17, 25-21, 18-25, 15-13.
Goldyn Graham had 25 assists with 15 digs and four kills for Durand. Emma Maiden had seven kills while Mackenzie Pancheck added four kills and three blocks. Jessica Winslow contributed five kills while Avery Gilson had three aces and 14 digs.
Morrice rises to 9-2
MORRICE — Freshman Emma Valentine stung nine kills and senior Taylyn Hubble dealt seven aces as Morrice’s volleyball team swept Burton Atherton 25-14, 25-22, 25-11 Thursday.
Macy BeGole and Maddie Diebler each had five kills for Morrice (9-2) . Abi Beem totaled 16 assists while Ally Colthorp had 12 digs.
Morrice also got six digs from Payton Gutting and Jordyn Cartier. Katelyn Allen had two blocks and joined BeGole with two aces.
Owosso swept
VERMONTVILLE — Vermontville Maple Valley defeated Owosso in three sets Thursday.
The score as well as Owosso stats were not available before press time.
“It was a great effort by the girls tonignt but they fell short at Maple Valley for senior night,” said Owosso head coach Stephen Fitzpatrick.
GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE
Fenton 123, Owosso 60
FENTON — In a battle of Flint Metro League unbeatens, Owosso suffered its first dual-meet loss of the 2020 season, 123-60, to Fenton Thursday.
The Trojans (6-1) were led by the first-place efforts of Macy Irelan (100-yard butterfly) and Kate Grinnell (500 freestyle).
“Fenton is one of the top teams in the area and showed it,” said Owosso coach Andrew Murray. “(We) raced hard and turned in good times. (We) won two events and just missed winning two more.”
Corunna 101, Brandon/Goodrich 77
ORTONVILLE — Corunna defeated Brandon/Goodrich 101-77 Thursday on the road.
Solo winners for the Cavaliers included Emma Kirkey (diving, 154.05 points), Mackayla Davis (500-yard freestyle, 6 minutes, 40.56 seconds) and Piper LePino (100 breaststroke, 1:26.21).
Corunna also prevailed in the 400 freestyle relay with Davis, Jade Evans, Jazzmin Evans and LePino (4:33.38).
