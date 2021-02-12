BURTON — It was a successful coaching debut for Morrice’s first-year head coach, Alex Colville.
Abi Beem scored 16 points with seven assists and five rebounds and Aubrey Rogers added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals as the Orioles downed Burton Bendle, 51-40, Thursday in season-opening girls basketball action.
Makenzie Doerner scored eight points and Kaylee McGowan scored six points for the visitors.
Allison Buck and McGowan each had six rebounds for Morrice.
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE
Fenton 132, Owosso 47
FENTON — Charles DeWeese and Ethan Sigsby went 1-2 in the diving compeition but the Owosso boys fell to perennial Flint Metro League swimming powerhouse Fenton, 132-47, Thursday.
Alex Binger placed second for the Trojans in 100-yard freestyle.
Owosso got individual third-place finishes from Binger (50 free) and Bryan Hathaway (100 butterfly).
Corunna 100, Brandon/Goodrich 71
ORTONVILLE — Corunna defeated Brandon/Goodrich 100-71 Thursday on the road.
No other details were reported by press time.
BOWLING
Durand boys, girls capture wins
FLINT — The Durand bowling teams each captured 27-3 victories over Burton Bentley Thursday at B’s Bowl.
The Railroader boys, 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the MMAC, featured Caden Rodgers, with games of 193 and 146, Sean Parker with games of 181 and 151, and Keenan Shepard, with a 142.
The Durand girls, 3-0 and 2-0 in the MMAC, were highlighted by Alanna Feldhouse’s 170 and 208. Jordyan Osterlee added a 142.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bendle 81, Morrice 39
BURTON — The Morrice boys basketball team fell 81-39 to Burton Bendle as Orioles head coach Brad Long made his boys basketball head coaching debut Thursday.
Owen Doerner scored nine points for the Orioles. Aaron Davis scored eight while Brandon Buchanan and Peyton Smith scored six and five points, respectively for the Orioles.
