Three schools cancel workouts
after potential COVID-19 exposure
The Argus-Press
Three Michigan high school football teams canceled workouts due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Swan Valley, Dearborn and Midland Bullock Creek all suspended team activities recently after potential contact with COVID-19. The cancellations come amid a surge in overall cases in the state in recent weeks.
Swan Valley athletic director Ryan Stevens released a letter dated Sunday revealing a volunteer coach had tested positive for the virus and had contact with football players July 6 at a conditioning program.
The athletic department is asking all who attended the workout to quarantine for 14 days.
Bullock Creek posted on Facebook it was canceling all team activities “until further notice” after a positive case within the school district.
And in Dearborn, athletic director Jeff Conway made the decision to cancel conditioning activities this week after learning two players had come into “close proximity” to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. Conway said in a letter posted on the football team’s Twitter account that the program plans to resume conditioning July 20 once the district can confirm negative test results for the two players.
