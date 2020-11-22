Smith sparkles in football, basketball at Morrice

MORRICE — Argus-Press Athlete of the Week Peyton Smith doubled as a football standout at outside linebacker and running back this fall for the Orioles’ football team.
The lanky 5-foot-11 senior — one of the best tacklers on the team and its best receiver — simply made things happen for the 8-1 Orioles.
Smith recently completed his fourth season of varsity football at Morrice. Over that time, the Orioles have posted a composite 40-5 record in 8-player Division 1 football. Morrice’s run included a 2018 state championship, a 2019 state semifinal appearance and state quarterfinal appearances in 2017 and 2020.
Smith was not a starter and played only sparingly when Morrice won it all in 2018, but he remembers being a part of that 13-0 squad that culminated the perfect season by defeating Pickford 44-16 at the Superior Dome in Marquette.
“Myself and Wyatt (Wesley), who was up at that time, too — we were the back-up running backs,” Smith said. “We got in the game the last minute and a half probably. Wyatt ran it once and I ran it once or twice. I don’t even know. Then I remember we both went to the sideline to get the next play and coach (Kendall) Crockett just looked at us and smiled and said, ‘We don’t have to run one.’ Then Wyatt and I just looked at each other and gave each other a big hug and then we hugged Crockett and walked off. I’ll always remember that.”
Smith said he took on a larger role over the past two seasons.
“I started on both sides of the ball and just helped my team whenever I could,”the two-year captain said.
This year’s team posted a 6-0 record in the regular season before capturing playoff wins over Kingston, 32-0, and over Merrill, 38-20.
“Our biggest win would definitely be Merrill,” Smith said while looking back on the season. “And then the next highest-ranked team that we beat was definitely Deckerville (58-30). I’d say those were our two best wins. As a team we played one of our best games against Merrill because they were a very tough opponent and very well-coached.”
The Orioles’ 8-1 season ended when No. 2-ranked Adrian Lenawee Christian stopped short-handed Morrice, 49-0, Nov. 14. The Orioles’ starting quarterback/linebacker (Wesley) did not play since he was under COVID-19 quarantine.
“Missing one of our top guys definitely didn’t help but, in my opinion and it’s not easy to say, we lost to a better team and props to them,” Smith said.
As a 12th-grader, Smith ranked third in tackles for the Orioles with 54, including a team-high six for losses. Smith added one sack and one interception. His best defensive game was when he racked up 12 tackles vs. Deckerville and added eight vs. Genesee.
Smith led Morrice in receiving with six catches for 171 yards. Morrice only passed the ball 16 times all season. Smith, who had 15 carries for 115 yards, said his biggest job was to be a dependable blocker in the backfield.
Smith scored 46 points this fall with two running TDs, two receiving TDs, one punt return for a touchdown and one kickoff return for a score. He also had five two-point conversions, two on the ground and three receiving.
As a junior, Smith manned the middle linebacker and fullback positions. A 50-24 victory over previously unbeaten Deckerville in the state quarterfinals stood out as a game to remember for Smith.
On a cold November night in Deckerville, Morrice rushed for 492 yards as a team with quarterback Jonathan Carpenter running for 374 yards and four TDs on 47 carries — the second highest single-game rushing total in Shiawassee County area history.
“We blew them out and that was only because of how well prepared and how well we played,” Smith said. “I remember that game. As a whole and as a team we played so well that game. That was one of the best performances that I’ve ever played on as a team.”
Added Smith, “I made some key blocks and that’s all I did on offense and I like doing that.”
Morrice finished that year 10-1 after a 28-7 loss to Colon in the state semifinals.
Smith’s athletic prowess has also included an assortment of basketball skills which he has showcased at the guard position over the past two varsity seasons.
“I play just about everywhere — I play 1 through 4 obviously, but I play mostly the 2, shooting guard,” Smith said.
Smith scored 26 points in a 77-71 overtime victory over Durand last season and the senior said that basketball game ranks as one of his best memories from last season.
“That was one of the games I enjoyed the most,” Smith said. “It was Durand at their place in overtime.”
Morrice finished 9-13 overall a season ago.
Smith averaged 12 points per game last season and added eight rebounds per clash. Morrice athletic director Jeremy Rogers, who coached Smith at the varsity basketball level the past two seasons, said Smith’s versatility came in handy.
“Peyton came up to play varsity basketball as a sophomore and you can see, over the years, the improvement he has made,” Rogers said. “He’s definitely, by far, one of the leaders on the floor and off the floor. He’s done a lot of work in many different parts of his game to better himself.”
Added Rogers, “His first year he had to handle the ball quite a bit and last year he didn’t have to handle the ball and he was able to play more at his natural position — which is out on the wing. He’s got a good shot and he gets to the basket well and he rebounds well.”
Smith said he is looking forward to his senior year as Brad Long takes over the coaching reigns for the Orioles.
“Going into this year, I would say we are as good as last year for sure,” Smith said. “Maybe even a little bit better. But we’re definitely lacking in some experience. We lost key guys from last year.”
Smith has also competed in track and field and baseball at Morrice High School.
He said that his choice for college remains undecided at the present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.