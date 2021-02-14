CORUNNA — Corunna’s perfect record remained intact Friday as the Cavaliers downed Lake Fenton 55-44.
Carson Socia had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (3-0, 1-0 Flint Metro Stars). Cole Mieske added 13 points, seven steals and six rebounds, and Peyton Termeer scored 11 points in the victory.
Francis Senter scored a team-high 15 points for Lake Fenton (0-1, 0-1 Flint Metro Stars).
CORUNNA SCORING: Carson Socia 5 2-5 15, Cole Mieske 4 4-7 13, Peyton Termeer 2 6-8 11.
Mt. Morris 55, Byron 44
MT. MORRIS — Mt. Morris topped Byron, 55-44, Friday in boys basketball play.
Nathan Erdman scored 15 points for the Eagles (0-3, 0-1 MMAC). Jaylen Branch and Caleb Joslin each scored eight points for Byron. Branch added six rebounds and three blocked shots while James Miller scored seven points with three assists.
Sam Tago scored 11 points for Mt. Morris (1-1, 1-0 MMAC).
BYRON SCORING: James Miller 3 1-2 7, Jaylen Branch 4 0-3 8, Caleb Joslin 3 1-2 8, Caden Aldrich 0 1-2 1, Nathan Erdman 4 5-8 15, Justin Frye 1 0-0 3, Hawkins Whitehead 1 0-0 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Lothrop 57, Fowlerville 43
NEW LOTHROP — The Hornets defeated Fowlerville 57-43 Saturday, improving to 3-0 on the year, riding a strong performance from Brooke Wenzlick.
“Our two freshmen Alexis Miller and Marissa Rombach really sparked that run with some high energy plays,” head coach James Perry said. “Brooke did what a senior leader needed to do today, working hard on both ends the court and finishing with a double-double.”
Wenzlick had 27 points and 10 boards, followed by Alexis Miller with 18 points and four rebounds. Marissa Rombach chipped in with six points and two boards.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Brooke Wenzlick 8 10-11 27, Alexis Miller 6 4-5 18, Marissa Rombach 2 1-2 6, Makayla Lienau 1 1-3 3, Tatjana Clolinger 1 0-0 2, Emily Gross 0 1-2 1
