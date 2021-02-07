Swimmers dive into season

CORUNNA — It’s time to jump into the pool.
The Corunna boys swimming and diving squad members, coming off a 6-1-1 season and a third-place finish in the Flint Metro League, are hoping for more success in 2021.
Although the Cavaliers suffered a season-opening 92-88 setback Thursday to Swartz Creek/Flushing at Olmsted Pool, Corunna still has reason for optimism despite fielding a slightly smaller team than a year ago.
In 2020, perennial powerhouse Fenton emerged with its ninth straight Flint Metro championship, scoring 582 points at the league meet with Swartz Creek/Flushing placing second with 374. The Cavaliers were right behind with 337 points.
“Our only loss last year was to Fenton and we tied with Swartz Creek/Flushing,” Nellis said Wednesday. “This year, we have a smaller group because of COVID. Two decided not to come back because of COVID and we had two that went to another school. So we only have 12 but the team that we do have, we still have some strong pieces.”
Those pieces include senior Xavier Staubs, a second-team All-Flint Metro swimmer in the 50-yard freestyle and junior Ayden Henry, a second-team all-leaguer in the 500 free. Staubs and Grant Kerry, a sophomore, also were members of Corunna’s 200 free relay unit that placed second at the conference meet.
“I still have Ayden Henry, who is going to be a powerhouse in the 200 and 500 (free),” Nellis said. “I still have Xavier, who is very fast in the freestyle and I have Grant, who is very fast, and they are all in line for state qualifying. We have a good diver back (in Kai Heck).”
Staubs will be the sprinter to look out for.
“Individually I’m looking to make it to states,” Staubs said. “And it’s been a goal to try and get up on that record board. I came close to achieving that my freshman and sophomore year (in the 50-free). But it’s going to take a lot to get there because this season is very short and the amount of time we have to get there.”
Staubs was looking forward to possibly clocking 23.0 in the 50 free this season, he said.
The senior said that he hopes the Cavaliers can improve from last year’s league showing.
“I know our biggest competition this year is Fenton as usual,” Staubs said. “But the goals for the team? I’m hoping to see the divers improve, with Kai. We only have one at the moment and we’ve been struggling with numbers as well. And because of the numbers, I’ve heard that most teams are not doing very well so I’m hoping our team can have a little more unity and more work ethic.”
Henry was perhaps even more hopeful in terms of team goals.
“Fenton will be the hardest team we face but I think we can do it this year,” Henry said. “Me personally, I’m looking to get faster in the 200 and 500 (freestyle events) and I’m looking to get my 200 below 2 minutes and the 500 below the 5:30 mark.”
Another key Cavalier will be Calvin Cody, a senior who will swim the 500 free and 100 breaststroke.
“We just want to swim our best and help others achieve their best,” Cody said. “We want to hopefully pick up some more points (at the conference meet) than we did last year.”
Cody also has some personal goals he hopes to reach.
“I want to maybe at least get close to my last year’s goals,” Cody said. “We’ve only had two weeks (to get ready for the first meet) and normally we have about four weeks.”
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE PREVIEW 2021
Owosso
Last Year: 2-8, (fifth Flint Metro League)
Coach: Mike Gute
Key Returners: Alex Binger, Brennan Baran, Charles DeWeese, Silas Krajniak, Jacob Hall, Evan Livingston, John Kulhanek, Connor Bartlett, Kenny Hickmott, Bryan Hathaway.
Key Newcomers: Ryan Dahl, Ethan Sigsby, Tyler Sheldon, Emma Livingston, Jay Tuttle.
Outlook: Owosso, which only lost two seniors from last year’s squad, returns an experienced group of 15.
“Although not a team that has a ton of depth, we do have experience at the higher levels of all strokes,” Gute said. “We are looking to build around sophomore Flint Metro League seventh-place 50-free finisher Alex Binger (100 free), sophomore stroke specialist Brennan Baran (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) along with senior team captains Jacob Hall (100 backstroke, 100 free) and Connor Bartlett (100 breaststroke, 200 free).”
DeWeese will be a key diver for the Trojans. Owosso began the season with a 100-81 victory over Holly.
Ovid-Elsie
Last Year: 8-5, (independent)
Coach: Karl Dahlke
Key Returners: Sam Harden, Gavin Leavitt.
Outlook: Ovid-Elsie, which swims an independent schedule, is coming off its winningest season in school history and will be led by Harden, who will swim the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Leavitt will swim the breaststroke and freestyle.
“As always, we have a good number of great kids but not a lot of amazing swimmers,” Dahlke said. “Last year was our best won-loss record since I have been coaching but we lost a lot of strength. Again, not having a league or feeder program, always puts us behind the curve but we are looking at continual progress in the abbreviated season.”
Chesaning
Last Year: 4-7, (fourth Independent Swim Conference)
Coach: Carolynn Collard
Key Returners: Drew Beckman, Kaden Liebrock, Karlie Lewis.
Key Newcomer: Sophie Grover.
Outlook: Chesaning opened its fourth season of competitive swimming with a big 113-53 victory over Ogemaw Heights. Chesaning, 1-1, then dropped an 89-79 outcome to Essexville-Garber. Beckman, a senior, has already broken a pair of school records this winter in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.96 seconds) and 500 free (5:48.46). Liebrock is a senior standout in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Lewis’ favorite event is the 100 butterfly.
“Our team consists of 12 swimmers, six girls and six boys,” Collard said. “Our season has been cut short and with that the team knows that they need to make every practice count. Our team lives by the saying that as athletes, we earn our medals at practice and collect them at competitions.”
Corunna
Last Year: 6-1-1, (third Flint Metro League)
Coach: Camron Nellis
Key Returners: Xavier Staubs, Ayden Henry, Grant Kerry, Calvin Cody, Kai Heck
Outlook: Corunna went 6-1-1 a year ago and finished third in the conference standings, just shaded out by second-place Swartz Creek/Flushing. The Cavaliers feature 12 swimmers in 2021 including second-team all-conference performers Staubs, in the 50-free, and Henry, in the 500 free. Grant Kerry will be a key relay performer along with Staubs while Henry will also be strong in the 200 free and Calvin Cody will be strong in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke. Kai Heck will be counted on in diving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.