Corunna point guard Mieske sets sights on fourth varsity season

CORUNNA — Cole Mieske has been a point guard fixture at Corunna.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior — honored as Argus-Press Athlete of the Week — soon will begin his fourth season of varsity basketball — his third as a starter, and Cavalier head coach Rocky Buscemi affectionately calls him “a gym rat” who never shies away from practice and improving his skills.
“Cole is an outstanding young man and loves the game of basketball,” Buscemi said. “… He is an absolute gym rat and has bought into how necessary hard work is to achieve your goals. He plays three sports (basketball, football and baseball) but still finds ways to stay in the gym year-round to work on his craft. He has been a great ambassador for our program to the youth and is always there to be of service. Hopefully, we can get a season in for this kid who stands for what Corunna basketball is all about.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, winter sports practices are not scheduled to start until at least the middle of January. But when the season does tip off, according to Mieske, Corunna should be a team to watch.
“I am very excited for our team this year and who we have returning,” Mieske said. “We are losing just one senior and we’re in a great position. Throughout this COVID thing we have pushed by tremendously with the help of group chats and our senior captains (Caleb Stahr, Carson Socia and Mieske) have done a tremendous job.”
Mieske, a southpaw shooter who seems to excel in the open court in transition, averaged 14.3 points per game a year ago while capturing honorable mention All-State honors. He was also voted a second-team Argus-Press All-Area player as well as second team All-Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Mieske is an adept 3-point shooter as well, sinking 37 last year at a 37 percent rate. He not only ran the offense with 3.9 assists per game, but also played at the front of Corunn’a press, coming up with 2.8 steals per game. He added 3.0 rebounds per night.
Mieske likes playing the point guard position.
“You can control the pace of the game and you can work to get your teammates the best looks at the basket,” he said.
Corunna finished 7-14 a year ago The Cavaliers won two of their final three games, beating Owosso 43-32, and St. Johns, 65-59. Against the Redwings, Mieske scored a career-high 32 points as Corunna rallied from an 11-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. Mieske finished with four 3-pointers and shot 12-for-21 from the line, adding five assists and four steals.
“Coach (Buscemi) has done a great job of simulating game-like situations for us — whether it is in practice or in drills,” said Mieske of Corunna’s 3-point shooting prowess.
Corunna was sidelined in the Division 2 district semifinals by Ovid-Elsie, 51-46.
Getting to the district finals and winning it is foremost on Mieske’s mind this year.
“One of my goals has always been to win a district,” Mieske said. “Last year we lost to Ovid-Elsie, a very good team. The year before we lost to Flint Powers and the year before that Ovid. Two of the last three were close games. That’s my biggest goal, to win a district title.”
Mieske also played varsity football at Corunna. This past season he played free safety and receiver for the 5-4 Cavaliers.
One of his biggest highlights, he said, came during a 57-6 first-round playoff victory over Birch Run. He hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaden Herrick in the second quarter.
“Scoring a touchdown in the playoffs against Birch Run was my biggest highlight,” Mieske said. “I caught a touchdown pass. As a team, my biggest highlight was against Lake Fenton for sure. I mean we were down 20-0 at half and we scored 22 unanswered points in the second half.”
Corunna defeated Lake Fenton, 28-20, in Week 5.
Mieske has also played baseball at Corunna.
As a 10th-grader he helped Corunna defeat cross-town rival Owosso 2-1 in a Division 2 pre-district game. In the sixth inning with the score tied at 1-apiece, Corunna’s Blake Galesk walked. Mieske entered the game as a pinch runner.
“I was pulled up (to the varsity) in the districts and scored the game-winning run vs. Owosso,” Mieske said. “One of my teammates hit a grounder and it got through and I scored from second base.”
Mieske said he hopes to play basketball at the collegiate level and study accounting, but right now his plans are undecided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.