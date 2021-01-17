Record-setting Wenzlick sparks New Lothrop girls basketball team

NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s Brooke Wenzlick scored a school-record 42 points during an overtime girls basketball victory over Durand last winter.
And while The Argus-Press Athlete of the Week is capable of going on scoring binges every time she gets on the court, head coach Jim Perry said Wenzlick brings much more than just scoring to the table.
“She’s a tremendous athlete and a hard worker,” Perry said of Wenzlick. “She does a lot of things well on the court, shoots well from the outside, great three-point range, and she also gets to the basket very well. One of her best qualities too is that she is a very good passer. She sees a lot of things on the floor that a lot of other girls don’t see. She’s always up to the challenge and does a lot for our team. She’s also a great student in the classroom — just a nice girl to have on the team.”
Wenzlick, a 5-foot-7, senior guard who plays both the point and the shooting positions depending on the situation, was named a first-team Argus-Press All-Area player last year, as well as a Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan All-Stater in Division 3.
She scored 18.7 points per game — including a 21.6 points per game clip in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Wenzlick added 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.0 assists. She shot 74 percent from the free throw lines (112 of 150).
The Hornets posted an 11-11 record, which included a 9-5 finish in the MMAC.
This year, the squad was able to get in one week of practice but then, because of COVID-19 safety restrictions, basketball and other winter sports were put on pause. The team was scheduled to get back to practice Saturday and soon thereafter will play its first game of the 2021 season, if everything continues to go as hoped and if the COVID-19 numbers remain under control.
Wenzlick said she and her teammates were itching to get back on the court.
“Our coach actually helped us out with some workouts and stuff and we’ve been doing face-time calls with other teammates and holding everyone accountable,” Wenzlick said. “And definitely getting shots up at home and working on dribbling skills — stuff like that.”
Wenzlick said New Lothrop will have some experience back and there is a lot of excitement for the season to tip off.
“Our starting lineup was different almost every game last year, but we have four returning seniors and we have two returning juniors,” Wenzlick said. “We did pull up two freshman to help us out. The first week was really good. I mean I’m excited to see what we can do once we start up again. We’re definitely ready to get going again because it’s been a long time off.”
Wenzlick said there are several goals she would like to reach before the season comes to an end.
“Individually one of my biggest goals is to step up as a leader and show the younger girls not to be intimidated,” Wenzlick said. “And then, to reach 1,000 points (in career scoring) before the season is over — I’m less than 100 away (98).
“Team goals? We definitely have a big one. We want to win the league and districts and regionals, stuff like that. And then definitely, help each other get better and have a good attitude,” she said.
Wenzlick remembers her school-record scoring game Jan. 23, 2020 at New Lothrop with fondness. She made 11 of 16 free throws and shot 15-for-29 from the floor, with six rebounds and six assists. It was a game in which New Lothrop trailed by six with one minute left in regulation but rallied and won.
“Knowing the team had my back and I had their’s, it was definitely a huge team effort,” Wenzlick said of the win. “I couldn’t have done it by myself. We just moved the ball really well that game and we executed well. It helped me get to that record.”
Wenzlick said she’s worked on shooting and ballhandling in the offseason.
“I’ve definitely worked on my 3-point shot,” Wenzlick said. “And then, I’m getting better at driving to the basket and going back outside and kicking it off to a teammate. But pretty much my 3-point shooting has been a big focus for me.”
Wenzlick recently committed to play basketball at Trine University in Indiana. She plans to major in biology and carries a 3.94 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society.
Wenzlick has also competed in track and field at New Lothrop, participating in the sprints and relays.
