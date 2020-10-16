BYRON — Byron swept Carson City Crystal 25-15, 25-20, 25-14 Thursday during a “Dig Pink” volleyball match to fight cancer.
“All money collected, through a can drive, selling pink paper balls and a 50/50 raffle, will be donated to Owosso Healthcare Cancer Center,” said Byron volleyball coach Autumn McGuire.
Byron, 13-4-2, featured Maddie Davis’ 12 kills Thursday. Pearl Schmidt had 22 assists while Jaden Zakoor had nine digs and four aces. Ally Glass had three blocks.
Morrice climbs to 7-2
MADISON — Morrice swept Madison New Standard Academy 25-14, 25-8, 25-9 Thursday.
The Orioles, getting seven aces from Macy BeGole and six kills from Emma Valentine, improved to 7-2 overall.
Diebler added three kills for Morrice, Katelyn Allen had two blocks while Payton Gutting had six digs and Jordyn Cartier added five digs. Anna Gooding had two aces.
Hornets finish 1-2 at quad meet
NEW LOTHROP — Marissa Rombach led New Lothrop with 23 kills, five aces and four blocks as the Hornets finished 1-2 Thursday in a quad tournament at New Lothrop.
The Hornets defeated Owosso in two sets, 25-10, 25-15, before falling to Lansing Christian, 25-27, 25-22, 13-15, and Beal City 22-25, 17-25.
“I am really proud of these girls tonight. They came ready to play against ranked teams in two divisions and fought point after point. Even being down 10-1 against Beal City in game one they fought back, stayed aggressive and never gave up,” coach Rondalee Beardslee said.
Grace Osborn had 13 kills, three aces, three blocks and nine digs for the Hornets. Madison Wendling had 35 digs and four aces, Avery Krupp had 10 aces, eight kills, and 13 digs, Carley Martin had six Kills, two aces and 27 digs, and Taylor Moore added 50 assists and 26 digs for New Lothrop.
The Hornets are 10-10, and will host Morrice, Williamston and Portland St. Patrick Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Laingsburg advances
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg blanked Perry, 8-0, Wednesday in a first-round Division 3 district tournament game.
The Wolfpack (3-6) will face Lansing Catholic (7-3-1) Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the district semifinals at Lansing Catholic Turf Field.
Catholic Central defeated Durand 8-0 in the district quarterfinals.
No other details were provided before at press time.
BOYS TENNIS
Chesaning falls in first round at state finals
KALAMAZOO — Chesaning, seeded 14th at Thursday’s Division 4 state finals, was ousted in the first round of the MHSAA boys tennis meet.
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, seeded No. 3, blanked the Indians 8-0 in the round of 16 match.
Liggett went on to defeat Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 6-2, in the state quarterfinals.
